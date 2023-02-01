Sports
Where will he compete in the near future and his season so far…
A look at Novak Djokovic’s tennis schedule for 2023 and his results so far…
Djokovic is in blistering form so far this year as he won the Adelaide International 1 beating Daniil Medvedev and Sebastian Korda en route to clinching the title and continued with a 10th Australian Open crown on Sunday.
He dropped just one set at Melbourne Park and his 10th title also saw him tie with Rafael Nadal on 22 majors while he also moved to 93 singles titles.
But what’s next for the 22-time Grand Slam winner?
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships February 27 – March 4
Djokovic’s official website states that the Middle East event – which runs from February 27 to March 4 on the outdoor hard courts at the Aviation Club Tennis Center – is next on his calendar.
However, it remains to be seen if he will compete in the ATP 500 event as he struggled with a hamstring injury during his title run at the Australian Open.
He played in the event last year as it was his comeback tournament after having to miss the Australian swing due to his unvaccinated status and given that he is likely to miss the Sunshine Double again this year he could only use the event to keep fit.
What comes next…
He hoped to return to the Indian Wells Open (March 6-19) and Miami Open (March 20-27), but the The United States’ decision to expand regulation that unvaccinated foreign visitors to the state are still not allowed in, put that story to bed.
Unconfirmed tournaments…
Monte Carlo Masters – April 10-16
Djokovic usually kicks off his clay-court campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters, but he hasn’t won the title in the Principality since 2015.
Last year was his first tournament after missing the Sunshine Double and you could see he wasn’t fit enough when he lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.
Banja Luka Open/Barcelona Open – April 17-23
For the past two years, Djokovic has competed in his home tournament, the Serbia Open, at this particular slot on the calendar, but the event has been temporarily moved to Banja Luka in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The 22-time Grand Slam winner has played at the Barcelona Open in the past, but his last appearance was in 2018.
Madrid Open – April 24 – May 7
The ATP Masters Madrid Open is another major event ahead of the French Open, and three-time champion Djokovic reached the semifinals last year.
However, it is not certain that he will participate as he missed the tournament in 2021, 2015, 2014 and 2011.
Italian Open – May 8-15
Djokovic is the defending champion at Foro Italico and the event is a fixture on his calendar, having played there every year since making his main-draw debut in 2007.
French Open – May 28 – June 11
The 2023 French Open will give Djokovic a chance to lead the race for most Grand Slams, but Rafael Nadal is likely to stand in his way, along with Carlos Alcaraz.
If he is 100% fit then Djokovic will be part of the draw for the second Grand Slam of the year and you can expect him during the business end of the tournament.
Wimbledon – July 3-16
The three weeks between the French Open and Wimbledon are usually a rest period for Djokovic, as he does not play warm-up events on grass, preferring instead to play exhibition tournaments.
Djokovic will return to the All England Club as the defending champion and in pursuit of a fifth title in a row. If successful, he will tie with Roger Federer’s record of eight titles at SW19.
Cincinnati Open – August 14-20
The Canadian Open was another tournament he missed last year due to his unvaccinated status and changing rules allowed him to return, but it’s far from a clear case that he hasn’t played in the tournament since 2018.
He could make his North American comeback in Cincinnati, where he won in 2018 and 2020, although he missed the 2021 and 2022 editions.
US Open – August 28 – September 10
With US President Joe Biden confirming that Covid-19 emergency measures will be lifted in May, Djokovic has set the stage for a return to the US Open after his absence last year.
His last appearance at Flushing Meadows in the 2021 final, when he finished runner-up to Daniil Medvedev, while his last title win was in 2018.
Astana Open – September 25 – October 1
Last year he competed in the Tel Aviv Open and Astana Opens, but the former event has fallen away with the Astana Open now taking place a week earlier.
Whether he will make another trip to Kazakhstan this year remains to be seen.
Shanghai Masters – October 2-9
The ATP Masters 1000 tournament has not been held for the past three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is scheduled to return this year and the event has been a staple of Djokovic’s end-of-season calendar.
He is a four-time champion in Shanghai and his last title will come in 2018.
Paris Masters – October 30 – November 5
Djokovic won his fifth Paris Masters title in 2021, finishing second last year to surprise winner Holger Rune and it’s usually a major warm-up event for the ATP Finals.
ATP Finals – November 12-9
He has yet to qualify, but given the way he has started 2023, it will take a collapse of epic proportions not to make it to the season-ending tournament in Turin.
Last year he won the title undefeated.
