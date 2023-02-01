Sports
Bobby Hull’s life off the ice creates a conflicting hockey legacy
Can you see Woody Allen playing Fielding Mellish in that lavish courtroom scene in the movie Bananas and laughing the same way you did before? Can you watch a rerun of an episode of the TV show Cosby?
Bobby Hull, one of the most legendary, charismatic and historically significant players in NHL history, passed away Monday at the age of 84 and it’s entirely up to you whether you want to celebrate his hockey career, even if it’s impossible to live his life. to honor.
There is a preponderance of evidence that this was not a person worthy of hagiography. He appears to have been a serial domestic abuser, as alleged by two of his three former wives, the first of whom, Joanne, described an assault in harrowing detail in a 2002 ESPN documentary. That was 16 years after Hull pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer who intervened in a dispute with his second wife, Deborah.
He was quoted in a Moscow newspaper in 1998 expressing his views on Adolf Hitler which may have come from the mouth of Yes (Kanye West). In the same interview, he expressed mean thoughts about the black population in the US. He claimed he was misquoted and later sued the publication. But those who had spent time with him had reason to doubt his denial.
So, does it matter that he was one of the most exciting athletes of his time by scoring 610 goals in the NHL and another 303 in the WHA after becoming the biggest star in professional sports to go from an established league to an upstart? jumping competition? ?
If Bobby Orr changed the game of hockey, Bobby Hull changed the hockey business when he signed a 10-year deal with Winnipeg worth about $2.5 million, including a $1 million signing bonus in 1972. NHL salaries immediately exploded.
After Hull, Derek Sanderson and Gerry Cheevers and Bernie Parent also jumped. Gordie Howe came out of retirement to join his sons, Mark and Marty, in Houston for four seasons. A merger took place in 1979-1980. Without Hull, the WHA probably wouldn’t have come this far.
Hull was one of the most fan-friendly superstars of all time. When the Hawks were in town in the early 1960s, Hull spent pregame warmups in the old Garden by the boards, signing autographs for fans who had come to the glass.
If he had come down the left side, The Golden Jet, his blonde hair blowing in the wind before unleashing a signature clap shot that represents one of hockey’s all-time weapons. For a time, he released that banana leaf shot that he and teammate Stan Mikita invented in a time when there were no restrictions on the curve of a stick.
The puck rose and dived away from the extreme turn. Goaltenders were helpless to follow it, just as Mets batters were when they faced Mike Scott’s scraped ball in 1986. Except Hull fired shots at maybe 115 mph. Oh, and during the first shifts he sent shots in the direction of the goalkeeper’s heads as an intimidating calling card.
Hull was a crusader against violence in hockey, let that sink in for a moment in organizing protests against it, both early in his career in Chicago and towards the end in Winnipeg. Then he connected with Anders Hedberg and Ulf Nilsson to form one of the best lines in the history of the sport.
The winger eventually returned to the NHL after the merger, capping it off with a few games for Winnipeg and Hartford before retiring in early 1979-80. There was an attempted comeback with the Rangers in 1981-82, when he joined Hedberg and Nilsson in Herb Brooks’ first team for a training camp in Europe. Five exhibition games later, the comeback was over.
By the way, that was Hull’s second time playing for the Rangers. After the 1958–59 season, the Blueshirts and Bruins toured Europe in a 23-game series. Hull and three other Chicago players expanded the Blueshirts roster.
Do you think this is important? Any of it? The two Hart trophies; the four NHL 50-goal seasons; the three scoring titles; the seven seasons in the lead in goals?
Has his career been canceled? You have the right to do that. But you also have a right to memorialize his career, even if it’s very, very uncomfortable to do so.
If you are a parent of a Blackhawks fan, would you like your son or daughter to have a No. 9 poster on his or her bedroom wall?
When I was 12 years old, I took a header down the stairs in my apartment building and crashed on the marble landing a full floor below. I suffered a concussion, multiple separated vertebrae and shattered my front teeth.
As my horrified mother hurried to find me, I looked up at her with the mouth of a hockey player. I was told that the first words I spoke out of my semi-conscious haze were: Now I look like Bobby Hull.
