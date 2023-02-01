Deen van Niekerk: South African all-rounder out of the T20 Women’s World Cup squad due to fitness issues





Deen van Niekerk led the Oval Invincibles to the title of the Hundred in 2021, and the team defended their win the following year The Dane van Niekerk has been excluded from South Africa’s squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup in February after failing to “meet minimum fitness criteria”. Cricket South Africa said all-rounder Van Niekerk, 29, failed to complete the required time for a two-kilometre run. All-format captain since 2016, Van Niekerk, who is recovering from a broken ankle, last played international cricket in September 2021. Sune Luus will captain the side in Van Niekerk’s absence. Van Niekerk took to social media to say she was “absolutely devastated”. Van Niekerk was dropped from the squad for the recent tri-series against the West Indies and India, but she was given another chance to prove her fitness ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off in South Africa on February 10. Her wife and co-star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp is included in the roster. “Dane was given an extended opportunity to meet the minimum fitness benchmark criteria,” said selector Clinton du Preez. “Many other players have gone down this path, everyone is quite familiar with the situation and what is needed. In December we clearly set out where she needs to be. “Dane will always be missed on the cricket field. We have reminded her of that. We also appreciate the effort she has put in to get to the fitness level.” Van Niekerk is the only South African female cricketer to have scored over 1,500 runs and taken over 50 wickets in women’s T20 internationals. She missed South Africa’s multi-format series against England in the summer of 2022 with an injury and both her skills and leadership were sorely missed by an inexperienced side as they were thrashed 14-2. Van Niekerk’s omission comes after South African batter Lizelle Lee retired from international cricket in the middle of that series against England, claiming that failing a weight test was a “major factor” in her decision to leave. Lee told the Stumped podcast from BBC World Service that the experience was “emotionally draining”. South Africa were semi-finalists at the previous T20 World Cup in 2020, where they were knocked out by eventual champions Australia. South Africa Women’s Squad for T20 World Cup: Sune Luus (capt), Chloe Tryon (vice-captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Class, Laura Wolvaardt, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker , Annerie Dercksen. Non-Travelling Reserves: Micaela Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune.

