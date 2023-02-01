PREVIEW: Tech Tennis takes on Tiffin Wednesday







HOUGHTON, Mich. – Both Michigan Tech tennis teams will serve their first ball at the Gates Tennis Center in Houghton on Wednesday. The women receive Tiffin at 10 a.m., followed by the men at 2 p.m. Matches are free to attend. The Huskies played two events in September, including the ITA Midwest Regional Tournament hosted by Grand Valley State and the Ashland University Doubles Invitational. Wednesday represents their season-opening game. MICHIGAN TECH WOMEN Kristin D’Agostini-Yep was named head coach in February 2020 and led the Huskies to a fifth-place finish in her first season. Last season, Tech fell 4-1 to No. 35 Grand Valley State in the GLIAC Quarterfinals after an overall record of 3-10 (3-5 GLIAC). Senior Dominika Bobik (Wroclaw, Poland) will probably start at number 1 singles. Bobik has a 20-17 record in singles and a doubles record of 26-18 since joining the team in 2019-20. She has been named All-GLIAC First Team (2019-20), All-GLIAC Second Team (2020-21), and All-GLIAC Honorable Mention (2021-22) for the past three seasons. Bobik made it to the round of 32 at the ITA tournament in September in the top singles. Other returners include Marina Fernandez (Reus, Spain), Chiara Heinz (Schwendi, Germany), Neva Manas (Carmel, Indiana) and Lauren Opalewski (Oxford, Michigan). Grace Eland (Penrith, England) switched to Tech and plays as a graduate student. MTU also added a pair of freshmen, Emily Cojocaru (Richmond Hill, Ontario) and Ewa Podulka (Trzebnica, Poland). The last time the Huskies played Tiffin was on March 10, 2020 at the Lakewood Tennis Club. The Dragons shut out the Huskies 7-0. MICHIGAN TECH MEN The Huskies snapped a multi-year conference losing streak when they upset No. 30 ranked Davenport at Gates Tennis Center 4-3 last spring. This year’s roster includes seven returnees and one newcomer, including sophomores Adam Fenjiro (Rabat, Morocco), who played No. 1 singles as a true freshman. vitor jordao (Recife, Brazil) returns as a senior, along with other upperclassmen Ricardo Nunez (City of Carmen, Mexico), Pinno so (St. Clair, Michigan), Nikolai Prosyanykov (Santiago, Chile), Ambarian Rao (Irvine, California), and Artem Sharkota. The Huskies also added depth with transfer junior and southpaws Leon Sale (Neuenberg, Germany) this fall. Tech finished the 2021-22 season 1-10 overall, 1-6 in GLIAC games. The team only played twice in Houghton last season.

