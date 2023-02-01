Tennessee Adds Non-Club Swimmer and Top Hockey Player McKenzie Siroky to Class of 2027





Multisport athlete McKenzie Siroky announced that she is switching her commitment from Minnesota Duluth for hockey to the University of Tennessee for swimming. In September 2021, Siroky had originally announced that she was choosing to continue her hockey career with the Division I level for Minnesota Dulutheffectively ending her swimming career after high school. Siroky shared with SwimSwam that choosing between the two sports was a tough decision that ultimately came down to her potential in swimming and "what kind of professional options are there after college for either sport, what kind of education, etc." Siroky, a senior at Michigan's Livonia Stevenson High School, swims exclusively in high school and does not compete on a club team in swimming. Despite this, she is a 3x Mighigan state champion in the 100 breaststroke with a goal of making Olympic trials in 2024. Siroky added: "Since I never trained to swim all year round or focused on it 100% as I would be playing hockey at the same time I'm so excited to see what damage I can do in the pool if I will really do my best, full attention to the sport!" She shared her commitment on Instagram: Just a few months after her commitment to Duluth for hockey in 2021, Siroky defended her state title in a state record time of 1:00.48breaking NCAA All-American Miranda Tuckers previous record of 1:00.56. Although her swimming career seemed to be coming to an end, she continued to improve this year. Siroky gave her a notch 3rd state title with a new record time of 1:00.07improving her previous best time from last year by almost half a second. Siroky's best time of 1:00.07 would have qualified her for last season's SEC Championship B Final. Current junior Mona McSharry won the event for the Vols on SECs with a finishing time of 57.50. McSharry placed 4th at the 2022 NCAA Division I Championships, bettering her SEC time with a time of 57.18. Siroky joins a talented incoming class that appears Camille Spinkwho is the 5th recruit in SwimSwams class of 2023 recruitment rankings. Other commitments include international athletes Emily Quick and Laura Little John, Molly Blanchard, Sophie Brisonand Tori Brostowitz. Siroky technically has the fastest 100 breaststroke in the class, but Fast has a best LCM time of 1:06.64 in the 100-yard chest, which roughly translates to 58.23 in yards.

Facebook @fitterandfastertour

Twitter @fitterandfaster FFT is a partner of SwimSwam.

