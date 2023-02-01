How to return a short serve in table tennis





How do I return a table tennis short service? Hello, welcome back to PingSunday. Today let's learn how to return a short serve from table tennis. If the opponent's serve is long, you must attack him. If it is short, you must return it short. The importance of returning a short serve from table tennis A short service is a service that has to bounce twice on the other side. Returning table tennis service and keeping it short is very important. It will help you stay in control and prevent the opponent from attacking first. The Chinese players are very famous with the third ball attack. If your kickback is long, the opponent will attack and win the point. Return of a short serve for table tennis To return the service briefly, you can use Ma Lin's technique – soft touch (one of the best techniques for returning the service briefly). To return a short service for table tennis, you need to do this Position yourself closer to the table and prepare for a quick and brief return. You have to judge the spin on the ball (what is the spin? underspin, topspin, no spin or mixed?). You also have to judge the placement of the ball (when the ball jumps? Jump left, jump right or bounce up?) Keeping your body and arm relaxed, get closer to the ball to maximize your chances of a successful return. And make contact with the ball early, just after the bounce (op the position 1 to 1.5) to keep the ball short. If you hit the ball too late, it is very difficult to make it short because the ball is now far from the net. If you return the service close to the net, you have a greater chance of returning short. How professional players practice their table tennis return Today, let's see how coach Che XiaoXi practices her service return skills. Watch video above. Professional table tennis players typically practice their return of service in several ways, including: Drill Drills: Repetitive drill drills are a common way for players to improve their return of service. This may involve practicing against a partner or against a machine feeding the ball, with an emphasis on specific types of serve and return. This will help you improve the feeling. Match Play: Match play is also an important way for players to practice their serve back as they can work on executing the correct shots in real game situations. Video analysis: Professional players often analyze their performance using video footage, which helps them identify areas for improvement and adjust their technique. Footwork Drills: Footwork is crucial when returning a serve as it allows players to get into position to make the correct shot. Footwork drills can help players improve their movement and speed around the table.

