Cricket star Matt Short and Olympic swimmer Madi Wilson are going public with a new romance





A new Australian sports power couple officially went public at the Australian Cricket Awards when cricket star Matt Short and swimmer Madi Wilson attended the event together. Short had a successful season with the Adelaide Strikers and was awarded the Big Bash Leagues Player of the Tournament at the Australian Crickets. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Usman Khawaja steals the show with hilarious acceptance speech. Watch, stream and keep up with Australia's Home of Cricket 7plus >> The 27-year-old used the Australian Cricket Awards to reveal his new romance with Olympic gold medalist Wilson. A veteran of Australian swimming, Wilson won two gold medals as a member of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay team at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 28-year-old is a current holder of five relay world records and rose to prominence early in her career when she dated Kyle Chalmers. Matt Short and Madi Wilson at the Australian Cricket Awards. Credit: Instagram – @madiwilson The couple took to social media to celebrate the event, with photos of the couple on the blue carpet added to their posts. Ending BBL12, thanks for all the messages and support, hopefully bigger things next year, Short wrote on Instagram, sporting a rocket emoji and a blue heart emoji. Deserves the hardest launch, Wilson wrote on her Instagram post, along with a rocket emoji. Short was the top scorer during BBL12, scoring 458 runs at an average of 35.23, with a new personal best of 100 not out against the Hobart Hurricanes, and two further half-centuries. I must thank Adelaide, Short said as he accepted the award. I've been there for five years now. The first few years didn't go according to plan, but to have the chance to top the rankings there is where I thrive.

