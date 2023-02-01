BYU Football: Cougars should be happy with their first Big 12 schedule

There are two reasons why BYU football fans should be happy, if not thrilled, with the Cougars’ first Big 12 schedule.

With the challenge of weaving four new teams into an unprecedented 14-team Big 12 schedule, we were grateful for how thoughtful the conference has been in developing and releasing this schedule. We can’t wait for the season to begin and for Cougar Nation to experience Big 12 football here in Provo and across the country. BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe

Texas and Oklahoma.

That is it. That’s the tweet, as they say.

That the Cougars get the Sooners home on Nov. 18, when OU could very well be playing for a conference title and maybe more CFP, anyone? at BYU’s Senior Day is just the icing on the cake.

BYU plays Texas on Oct. 28, so the Cougars get a shot at the league’s two biggest brands, both blue-blooded. What’s not to like about that? And another thing: Texas and Oklahoma are likely to play their final seasons in the Big 12 before jumping to the SEC.

Consider this: Of the four newcomers to the Big 12, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston will also be in 2023, if they come over from the AAC, only BYU will get to see both Texas and Oklahoma this season. That seems like a pretty big deal for the Cougars.

That fact in itself should dispel any issues BYU or its fans have with the first 14-team schedule in conference history, which was released Tuesday at noon MST.

The pros far outweigh the cons, from my perspective. The entire 2023 slate, which begins with non-conference games against Sam Houston, Southern Utah and Arkansas for the Big 12 opener in Kansas, isn’t perfect, but it’s the best the Cougars could have hoped for, all things considered .

We are very excited to get started with a new era of BYU football, BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a school press release. The 2023 football schedule offers us some great matchups. We are thrilled to welcome teams we’ve never had before at LaVell Edwards Stadium and also travel to new venues we’ve never visited.

Here’s a sobering thought: BYU, which went 8-5 last year and is in need of some rebuilding with more than 37 players leaving the program for one reason or another, may not be favored for a game to be won after organizing SUU on September 1. 9 at LES. The “maybe” most winnable games as of mid-September are likely to be vs. Texas Tech at home on October 21 or Iowa State at home on November 11.

Welcome to the big time, BYU.

Some other reasons why the schedule works out for BYU:

BYU may continue its tradition of playing the Friday before General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, avoiding games on the Saturday of General Conference weekend. The Cougars will host Cincinnati on September 29. The start times and plans for television broadcasts will be announced at a later date.

After playing 10 consecutive games before getting a bye week last season, the Cougars get their bye week in week 6, which is much more reasonable. They have an extra eight days to prepare for the second TCU of the College Football Playoff on Oct. 14 at Amon G. Carter Stadium, which has been renovated since the Cougars played there when they and the Frogs were members of the Mountain West. There are no teams coming out of the bye before taking on BYU.

BYU is taking a trip to West Virginia on November 4, albeit the week after a trip to Texas. The clash of cultures that many have eagerly awaited since BYU was announced in September 2021 as part of the widespread Big 12 takes place in Morgantown, a place the Cougars have never been. Of course, BYU’s anticipated starting quarterback, Pitt transfer Kedon Slovis, has faced the Mountaineers, throwing for 308 yards and a touchdown in Pitt’s 38-31 win on September 1, 2022.

Let’s face it: BYU isn’t going to be competing for a Big 12 title in 2023. The Cougars are not there yet, as the 2022 season showed. What about 2024? That’s more realistic, especially if Texas and Oklahoma play in the SEC that year.

That is why I call the set-up of four home games and five road games positive this year. In 2024, it will be reversed, giving the Cougars a total of seven home games, more conducive to a special season.

A few not-so-great aspects of BYU’s Big 12 schedule:

Playing your first ever Big 12 game in Kansas isn’t optimal, especially on the heels of a trip to Arkansas a year after the Razorbacks humiliated the Cougars in Provo. Imagine the ballyhoo if BYU started playing Big 12 in Provo? The hype would be off the charts.

On the other hand, don’t sleep on the Jayhawks, who started the 2022 season 5-0 and are on the rise under coach Lance Leipold. Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas is pretty boring, but the surrounding campus is excellent and includes the great Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

Some in Provo and Waco would like to see BYU and Baylor become rivals, but the Bears and Cougars are not scheduled to take it on in 2023. That’s a shame, given the recent history between the faith-based schools and the fact that Baylor will have two former Cougars on its roster in 2023, Clark and Campbell Barrington, and three former BYU coaches: Jeff Grimes, Eric Mateos, and AJ Steward.

BYU’s first Big 12 schedule also doesn’t include Houston, UCF and Kansas State, the latter being the saddest as BYU has faced Baylor, UCF and Houston in recent years, and hasn’t met K-State since the Cotton Bowl Classic in 1997, a 19-15 Cougars win.

Not many people envisioned BYU facing Oklahoma State during Rivalry Week the weekend after Thanksgiving, but that’s what happens. A trip to Orlando was hoped for here. Alas, it will be BYU’s first trip to Stillwater, but not BYU-OSU’s first matchup. The Cowboys defeated the Cougars in the 1974 Fiesta Bowl and the 1976 Tangerine Bowl, played that year in Orlando.