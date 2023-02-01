Sports
Horvat trade price too expensive for Red Wings; Sharks also want three pieces for Meier
Were the Detroit Red Wings indeed players in the Bo Horvat sweepstakes? There is every indication that the team has at least made inquiries about downtown Vancouver.
But whether or not the Wings were still players when the deal closed Monday, the price the New York Islanders paid would not have been one Detroit GM Steve Yzerman would have been comfortable paying.
The Islanders eventually sent Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty at center, and a 2023 first-round draft pick to the Canucks in trade for Horvat. Horvat will be a UFA at the end of the season. That’s a high price to pay for a potential rent.
Besides, #Islands have $11.31 million in projected deadline limit space, as of @CapFriendly.
$6.45 9 million in cap space right now.
And yes, this included Bo Horvat who was on the roster.
— Stefan Rosner (@stefen_rosner) January 31, 2023
One that Yzerman probably wouldn’t spend. By comparison, if we described this deal in Red Wings terms along with the first round they might have had to pack forward Oskar Sundqvist and center prospect Marco Kasper.
Listening to what Yzerman said earlier this season about his rebuilding blueprint, that’s not a move he’d want to develop.
“My intention right now is to stick with our draft picks and keep drafting well, or try to draft well, and just be patient with these young guys and let them find their way to becoming NHLers, Yzerman said.
Red Wings in case you missed it
- Red Wings Swedish prospects make big strides for the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins
- Former Detroit defenseman Troy Stecher was outraged by a chirp from Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras
- What the Red Wings need to prioritize their to-do list after the NHL All-Star break
- Detroit forward Lucas Raymond is trying to become a complete player, but it’s a work in progress
Red Wings next game
Detroit is off until February 7, when the Red Wings will play host to the Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET). The teams shared two meetings last season, with the home team winning both games.
Hockey Now Network
Islanders: Bo Horvat talks about joining the Islanders of New York.
Vegas: Chandler Stephenson of the Vegas Golden Knights is heading to the NHL All-Star Game after being a last minute addition in place of injured Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers.
Calgary: As the NHL All-Star breakthrough approaches, the Calgary flames remains a confusing puzzle.
Colorado: review of the Colorado avalanche midway through the NHL season.
San Jose: Like the Horvat deal, the San Jose sharks are looking for a first round draft pick, top prospect and established NHler in any trade for Timo Meier.
Washington: Should the Capitals of Washington follow the example of the islanders and head for a blockbuster trade?
Philadelphia: Zach MacEwen, tough guy for the Philadelphia fliersis out five weeks after breaking his jaw in a fight.
Florida: forward Anton Levtschi and the Florida Panthers break up less than a season after its North American debut.
Montreal: How can the health of Canadians from Montreal center Sean Monahan affect his NHL trade value?
Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh Hockey Now Hall of Fame writer Dave Molinari asks if the Pittsburgh Penguins tune in coach Mike Sullivan.
Boston: According to NHL sources, the Boston Bruins are in the NHL trade market looking for a left defender.
Welcome to your new home for the latest Detroit Red Wings news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to DHN+ for all our exclusive content for members of Kevin Allen, Bob Duff and the National Hockey Now network.
|
Sources
2/ https://detroithockeynow.com/2023/01/31/the-daily-horvat-trade-price-too-costly-for-red-wings-sharks-also-want-three-pieces-for-meier/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Horvat trade price too expensive for Red Wings; Sharks also want three pieces for Meier
- Biden invites PM Modi to US state visit later this year: report
- MAFS wedding guest tries to upstage the bride by showing off her huge cleavage
- Free online events for National Apprenticeship Week 2023
- The false alarm of the California earthquake offers a lesson for crisis communicators
- Imran Khan submits response in disqualification case
- Regenerating Britain’s coasts why it’s time to help communities on the edge
- Arizona men’s tennis suffers its first loss of the season
- US prepares over $2 billion Ukraine aid package with longer-range weapons
- A fashion that is not made to last — The Hofstra Chronicle
- Gunn’s New DC Slate Includes Superman, Supergirl & Batman | Entertainment
- Political considerations not key factor in cabinet reshuffle (Jokowi)