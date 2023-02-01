Horvat trade price too expensive for Red Wings; Sharks also want three pieces for Meier

Were the Detroit Red Wings indeed players in the Bo Horvat sweepstakes? There is every indication that the team has at least made inquiries about downtown Vancouver.

But whether or not the Wings were still players when the deal closed Monday, the price the New York Islanders paid would not have been one Detroit GM Steve Yzerman would have been comfortable paying.

The Islanders eventually sent Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty at center, and a 2023 first-round draft pick to the Canucks in trade for Horvat. Horvat will be a UFA at the end of the season. That’s a high price to pay for a potential rent.

Besides, #Islands have $11.31 million in projected deadline limit space, as of @CapFriendly. $6.45 9 million in cap space right now. And yes, this included Bo Horvat who was on the roster. — Stefan Rosner (@stefen_rosner) January 31, 2023

One that Yzerman probably wouldn’t spend. By comparison, if we described this deal in Red Wings terms along with the first round they might have had to pack forward Oskar Sundqvist and center prospect Marco Kasper.

Listening to what Yzerman said earlier this season about his rebuilding blueprint, that’s not a move he’d want to develop.

“My intention right now is to stick with our draft picks and keep drafting well, or try to draft well, and just be patient with these young guys and let them find their way to becoming NHLers, Yzerman said.

Red Wings in case you missed it

Red Wings Swedish prospects make big strides for the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins

Former Detroit defenseman Troy Stecher was outraged by a chirp from Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras

What the Red Wings need to prioritize their to-do list after the NHL All-Star break

Detroit forward Lucas Raymond is trying to become a complete player, but it’s a work in progress

Red Wings next game

Detroit is off until February 7, when the Red Wings will play host to the Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET). The teams shared two meetings last season, with the home team winning both games.

Hockey Now Network

Islanders: Bo Horvat talks about joining the Islanders of New York.

Vegas: Chandler Stephenson of the Vegas Golden Knights is heading to the NHL All-Star Game after being a last minute addition in place of injured Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers.

Calgary: As the NHL All-Star breakthrough approaches, the Calgary flames remains a confusing puzzle.

Colorado: review of the Colorado avalanche midway through the NHL season.

San Jose: Like the Horvat deal, the San Jose sharks are looking for a first round draft pick, top prospect and established NHler in any trade for Timo Meier.

Washington: Should the Capitals of Washington follow the example of the islanders and head for a blockbuster trade?

Philadelphia: Zach MacEwen, tough guy for the Philadelphia fliersis out five weeks after breaking his jaw in a fight.

Florida: forward Anton Levtschi and the Florida Panthers break up less than a season after its North American debut.

Montreal: How can the health of Canadians from Montreal center Sean Monahan affect his NHL trade value?

Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh Hockey Now Hall of Fame writer Dave Molinari asks if the Pittsburgh Penguins tune in coach Mike Sullivan.

Boston: According to NHL sources, the Boston Bruins are in the NHL trade market looking for a left defender.