Inverness Table Tennis Club has established a junior development team





TOP table tennis players in the Highlands have been selected for a roster to help realize their potential to compete with the best in the country. The Inverness Table Tennis Club (ITTC) has assembled a junior development squad, which has selected eight players who have demonstrated dedication, skill and are capable of doing well in major tournaments in Scotland and abroad. ITTC head coach Stephen Gertsen says the development squad is made up of youngsters who show promise in the sport. He says the new development team will allow these players to compete against top players for their age group from other clubs, which he says will improve their skills at the table. Gertsen says: “It’s a newly assembled team and we’ve been trying to introduce new juniors to Inverness to try and build a scene. “Some players have been playing table tennis for years and a bit more, showing good progress and signs of commitment to getting better at the sport. “There are eight players in our junior development team, we have a lot more juniors at the club, but we decided to pay a little more attention to these eight players. “Four are going to the Scottish Primary School tournament in Perth this weekend and are showing a good effort as we try to train them up and also improve areas on the table.” Inverness Table Tennis Club junior development team. Photo: Will Clark As well as Friday evening training at the Inverness Leisure Centre, the junior development team also trains at the Inverness Tennis and Squash Club on Monday evenings. Young players have already made an impact on the national scene, with three players taking part in the North of Scotland Tournament in Aberdeen. They will also compete in the Primary and Secondary Championship in Perth and the National Championships. The club trains twice a week. Gertsen has led the growth of table tennis in the Highlands and Moray in recent years. He hopes that as the region strengthens in the future, players from the north will be able to exert influence on an international level. “Forty people, adults and children are at the club, playing socially and competitively. “It has grown tremendously in recent years and it is starting to rebuild due to Covid. “One of the guys playing on Saturday, if he finishes in the top four, he has a chance to play for Scotland. “If they can practice hard in the long run and create opportunities, they may be able to move on to things like the Commonwealth Games in the future.” Do you want to comment on this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they can be published in print.

