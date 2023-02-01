Hawaii prepared for rematches against UC Davis and Cal Poly





HONOLULU–The University of Hawai’i returns to the island of O’ahu for week six of the Big West schedule, where they will host UC Davis on Thursday, followed by Cal Poly on Saturday. Earlier this season, the Rainbow Wahine defeated both teams on the road to begin conference play in late December. GM 20 & 21 | HAWAI’I (8-11, 6-4) USA UC DAVIS(9-11, 5-5) | HAWAI’I(8-11, 6-4) USA CAL POLY (5-13, 2-8) Date | Time Thursday, February 2, 2023, 7:00 PM HT | Saturday, February 4, 2023. 7:00 PM HT Place Honolulu, Oʻahu- SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Television Sports spectrum Live stream Thursday| Saturday Radio Thursday (ESPN Honolulu) | Saturday (CBS 1500) Tickets Thursday | Saturday Live statistics Thursday | Saturday Game notes Hawaii | UC Davis | Cal Poly Social media @HawaiiWBB | #HawaiiWBB | @hawaiiwbb | Facebook Promotions The Rainbow Wahine Basketball team celebratesBlack History Month(February) during the games.Hawaii Pacific Healthis the sponsor on Saturday and will be awarding a massage certificate and tickets to the HonoluluZoo.Free pictures of the Wahine Basketball team(500) will be handed out at Gate A prior to the game. There will also be asignature sessionfollow the game with the team at Gate B. Visit the sports marketing table (near Gate A) to register for participation in the halftime promotion for a chance to win great prizes. Adult tickets are $7, seniors (ages 65+) are $5, and youth (ages 4 – high school) are free. NEWS & NOTES The ‘Bows are currently experiencing déjà vu week after week. In the past four weeks, UH played against two conference opponents losing the first game of the two, followed by a win in the second game. The only exception was week one when they beat the two teams they play against this week at UC Davis and Cal Poly, on the road.

UH is coming off a brutal road swing with visits to UC Santa Barbara and CSU Bakersfield. The ‘Bows had a 20-point lead over the Gauchos in the third quarter, but let the game slip, following a 22-0 run from the third to the fourth quarter for a 72-69 loss. UH rebounded two days later with a 51-47 victory over CSU Bakersfield after trailing by double digits early.

Sophomore security guard Lily Winekapu has scored 10 or more runs in five straight games and six of her last seven. Last season at Cal State Fullerton, she compiled a 12-game streak, including three games of 20 points or more during the stretch.

has scored 10 or more runs in five straight games and six of her last seven. Last season at Cal State Fullerton, she compiled a 12-game streak, including three games of 20 points or more during the stretch. Previously against UC Davis on December 29 e graduation center Kallin Spiller sophomore guard Daeja Phillips sophomore center Nenna Orji , and Wahinekapu scored double-digit points in the 70-62 victory. Wahinekapu led the way with 17 points, while Spiller turned in a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds.

graduation center sophomore guard sophomore center , and Wahinekapu scored double-digit points in the 70-62 victory. Wahinekapu led the way with 17 points, while Spiller turned in a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. Spiller led the way in the 50-47 victory over Cal Poly on December 31st with 18 points and five rebounds. Against the Mustangs in her career, she averages 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. WHERE DO WE STAND? Going into the week, UH is ranked No. 5 in the Big West standings, facing UC Irvine, Long Beach State, UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego. All four teams represent the four losses to the ‘Bows’ conference record at 6-4. The six below them, you guessed it, beat UH in the first half of the season. The average margin of loss against a conference foe for UH is six points, while the Bows win by an average margin of eight points. WHICH ONE IS IT? ATTACK OR DEFENSE? All year, the ‘Bows have been trying to find the formula to win consistently. Currently, UH averages 58.4 points per game and is 4-6 when they score under 60 points. But if they lose 70 or more, they are undefeated at 2-0. Their opponents score an average of 60.6 points per game. If opponents get their average or better, UH is 2-11 this year, but if they hold opponents under 60 points, it’s 6-0. STEAL THE ROCK, SHOOT THE ROCK, DROP THE ELBOW OF THE PEOPLE Sophomore forward Meilani McBee is figuring out where she fits in the lineup and the rotation. She has played 19 games in her third season, starting six of them, including the last five for UH, while playing an average of 18.4 minutes. In those 19 games, she was held scoreless only four times. She has scored double figures in three games, including a career-high of 22 against Cal State Fullerton on January 7e. She also stole three or more times in those three games and is third on the team in swipes with 23. She is also second on the team in three-point shooting with 34% from outside the arc. BROUGHT TO YOU BY GILKEY WINDOWS Master the boards, master the game. UH worked to keep teams off the boards, only allowing opponents to average 32.4 boards per game, while the ‘Bows took down 33.8 per game for a small plus margin. When UH has beaten or tied their opponents, it is 8-3. If they get overworked, they’re at 0-8. SHE IS CONSISTENCY Graduation Center Kallin Spiller has an impressive streak, as she has started in 31 straight games for UH. She will not reach the goal Amy Atwell last season, where she hit 57 consecutive games over two seasons. In recent memory, Jules Tago reached 30 games in a row, Tia Kanoa hit 35, and Sarah Toeaina got 55. #HawaiiWBB

