Cricket 2023, test series Australia vs India, Steve Smith, wickets, practice grounds, team

Steve Smith says Australia made the right decision not to schedule a tour match in India given the “irrelevant” pitches the team encountered on the last tour.

The Aussie men’s team last traveled to the country in early 2017, leaving with a 2-1 loss in the series, extending India’s drought stretching back to 2004.

They flew out of Sydney on Tuesday ahead of a four-test series, which begins in Nagpur on February 9.

While it is typical for a cricket team to arrive abroad well in advance to hold at least one exhibition game, Cricket Australia opted for it this time.

Instead, the squad gathered in northern Sydney over the weekend for a shortened training camp, where curators were asked to prepare a pitch that could mimic a dry, cracked deck in India.

“Normally we have two tour matches in England. This time we don’t have a tour match in India,” Smith told reporters on Tuesday.

“Last time we went I’m pretty sure we were served a green top (to practice on) and that was a bit irrelevant.

“Hopefully we get really good training facilities where the ball probably does what it probably does in the middle and we can practice.

“We will wait and see when we hit the ground. I think we made the right decision not to play a tour match.

“Like I said, last time they gave us a green top and we barely had any spins, so it’s kind of irrelevant.

“We’re better off having our own nets and getting spinners in and bowling as much as we can.”

India’s dry and spinning wickets are a stark contrast to the usual green, seam-friendly pitches used for Australian test matches.

It is that fact that is largely attributed to the Australian test team’s abysmal record in India. The men have not won a series there in 19 years.

It’s been called “the final frontier,” but Smith isn’t too keen on living up to that label.

“It’s certainly huge. I don’t know if it’s the final frontier,” he said.

“India and England – our two opponents for the next six months – are probably our biggest as an Australian test cricketer.

“We have some challenges ahead of us, but the guys are ready. I’ve never won (in India), I’ve been there twice. In fact, it was very difficult to play there.﻿”

Australia may select at least one additional spin bowler to partner Nathan Lyon.

Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and the unlimited Todd Murphy have been chosen in the touring squad.

“I would say (we’ll pick at least two (spinners)), maybe three,” Smith said.

“I think it depends on the surface being scooped up.﻿”

