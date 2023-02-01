‘I’m afraid the game is dying’ – Is the Premier League destroying European football?





Will Serie A, and maybe even La Liga, follow soon? Given the current state of affairs, it seems inevitable. “From a fan’s perspective, it’s hard to see a happy ending or any kind of economic equality because you need every stakeholder to come together and work together for the greater good,” says West. “The Premier League should recognize that their dominance is not healthy for European football in general. The other leagues should recognize that the Premier League has done nothing wrong, while also sharing their wealth with their own leagues to and UEFA should really try to really look after every club in every league in Europe, rather than just trying to enrich their own organization and their own leagues. “Everyone would essentially have to compromise, and that just doesn’t look like it at the moment. The much more likely outcome is that the courts will decide where European football goes from here.” Indeed, despite numerous setbacks, those behind the ESL are adamant that the project is not dead. “It’s only on standby,” as Perez memorably said. At his farewell press conference, meanwhile, Agnelli said he remains hopeful that the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice, which will rule on the case next spring, “recognizes professional sport as an industry”, and that Madrid, Barca and Juve will eventually are rewarded for their “courage” in standing up to “threats from UEFA”. It certainly seems unlikely that the rebels will retreat. They are now desperate and see no other possible solution to their problem. Bellinazzo agrees, arguing that the Premier League is a “locomotive that moves at a different speed than everyone else”. There is no chance of this runaway train getting caught, in his view, “at least not under current Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, which allow 70% of earnings to be spent on salaries, squads and other areas . “It basically means that clubs with a turnover of 500 million are able to put together much stronger teams than clubs making 100 million or 11 clubs, including the big English clubs, Bayern and PSG, winning more and more games and become richer as a result. “In that purely financial context, the only solution to keep pace with the Premier League was the Super League, which could have increased European football revenues. In my opinion, UEFA should have supported this kind of solution as long as there was a fairer distribution of the income from the teams. Instead, we get a European football world that is getting poorer in relative terms. “We are indeed moving in a different direction from American sports, which have become not only more interesting but also richer. When new NFL and NBA TV rights come into play, they have an annual revenue of 50 billion, and yet it European football as a whole brings in €30 billion, despite having a much larger fan base around the world, so that says something is not working for football as an industry.”

