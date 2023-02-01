Sports
The Fiji Times urged national federations to adhere to the timelines
Team Fiji’s chef de mission to the 2023 Pacific Games Ajay Ballu is urging the national federations to adhere to the timelines set by Team Fiji following their return from the chef de missions meeting in the Solomon Islands last year.
“We are calling on national federations hoping to participate in the games to pay their deposits, fees and rosters on time,” he said.
The bond imposed by the Pacific Games Council (PGC) aims to ensure that countries participate in the sport they express interest well in advance of the games.
Under the Games Management Protocols 7:7 – in the Pacific Games Charter, it states: “Each PGA shall forward its first round of numeric entries in duplicate and on a special form, or electronically as specified in the Charter, to the OC, a list of the sports and events in which he intends to participate and the number of participants expected, not less than 12 months before the date of the opening ceremony of the Games.
“To confirm their participation, PGAs pay the OC a deposit of US$1,000 per men’s sport and US$1,000 per women’s sport, which is offset against the per diem playing time allowances for each sport.”
Ballu said that out of 27 sports, including para-athletics and para-table tennis, only 17 sports had paid their deposit in full and four sports had been partially paid.
The PGC needs this commitment from countries to plan accommodation, transport, meals and other logistics with the organizing committee.
“Should national federations fail to meet this deadline, certain sports will not be allowed to participate in the games for their respective countries,” Ballu said.
“Team Fiji has been constantly reminding the national federations of the bond payment deadline since last year, so there really is no excuse.”
Meanwhile, potential coaches and managers hoping to participate in the games have been going through FASANOC’s Selection Justification Commission (SJC) interviews for the past few weeks, and they conclude this week.
“SJC’s objectives are to ensure that suitably qualified team officials are selected and that implementation of the FASANOC Athlete Minimum Selection Policy is incorporated into athlete selection,” said Ballu.
“This is done through careful understanding and application of the policies and standards, ensuring that the best and qualified athletes make a national representation, and making the final recommendation of traveling teams to FASANOC for every sporting enterprise at the national level, including the pacific games.”
Prior to the SJC interview process, National Federations must submit their team selection criteria, which will be heavily vetted based on the selection of the National Federations’ coaches and managers.
Ballu said FASANOC’s board of directors will meet early this month to discuss SJC members’ recommendations on coaches and managers.
Team officials who have been approved/selected by the Executive Board will be notified by letter of appointment.
Ballu said the SJC also worked closely with the Oceania Sports Education Program (OSEP) to ensure that all coaches and/or managers are suitably qualified for the nominated and selected positions, which is a requirement of FASANOC.
“We will also look at working with FASANOC’s High Performance Commission to conduct fitness testing for athletes to ensure that only those athletes who pass these tests become selected members of Team Fiji.
“This includes members of teams who are athletes, coaches and team managers who need to realize that we are serious and if they don’t meet the requirements, they won’t go,” he said.
The Pacific Games include the following sports: Archery, Athletics & Para, Basketball, Basketball including 3×3, Bodybuilding, Boxing, Soccer, Beach Soccer, Futsal, Golf, Hockey, Judo, Karate, Netball, Outrigger Canoeing, Powerlifting, Rugby League Nines , Rugby Sevens, Sailing, Swimming, Table Tennis & Para, Taekwondo, Tennis, Touch Rugby, Triathlon, Volleyball, Beach Volleyball and Weightlifting.
Meanwhile, Ballu has made recommendations for the role of general managers to assist him for the games and expects the appointments to be made once the FASANOC board of directors meets.
The 2023 Pacific Games will be held for the first time between November 19 and December 2, 2023 in Honiara, Solomon Islands.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fijitimes.com/national-federations-urged-to-keep-to-timelines/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Fiji Times urged national federations to adhere to the timelines
- The next generation of coronavirus vaccines: a graphical guide
- Broken Arrow Clothing Store Takes New Direction Under New Ownership
- Spotify artists to watch are ready to rock in 2023 — Spotify
- Erin Matson, 22-year-old hockey player, hired by UNC as head coach
- UAE NCM records a minor earthquake in Musandam
- Court extends bail for Imran Khan in banned finance case
- Pamela Anderson wore a red Baywatch dress to the premiere of her Netflix photos DocSee
- Boris Johnson meets lawmakers on Capitol Hill
- RI’s number 2 tin reserves in the world, why export!
- UK government shuts down Tech Nation over controversial major funding
- India Budget ray of hope in uncertain times: PM Modi