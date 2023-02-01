The Fiji Times urged national federations to adhere to the timelines

Team Fiji’s chef de mission to the 2023 Pacific Games Ajay Ballu is urging the national federations to adhere to the timelines set by Team Fiji following their return from the chef de missions meeting in the Solomon Islands last year.

“We are calling on national federations hoping to participate in the games to pay their deposits, fees and rosters on time,” he said.

The bond imposed by the Pacific Games Council (PGC) aims to ensure that countries participate in the sport they express interest well in advance of the games.

Under the Games Management Protocols 7:7 – in the Pacific Games Charter, it states: “Each PGA shall forward its first round of numeric entries in duplicate and on a special form, or electronically as specified in the Charter, to the OC, a list of the sports and events in which he intends to participate and the number of participants expected, not less than 12 months before the date of the opening ceremony of the Games.

“To confirm their participation, PGAs pay the OC a deposit of US$1,000 per men’s sport and US$1,000 per women’s sport, which is offset against the per diem playing time allowances for each sport.”

Ballu said that out of 27 sports, including para-athletics and para-table tennis, only 17 sports had paid their deposit in full and four sports had been partially paid.

The PGC needs this commitment from countries to plan accommodation, transport, meals and other logistics with the organizing committee.

“Should national federations fail to meet this deadline, certain sports will not be allowed to participate in the games for their respective countries,” Ballu said.

“Team Fiji has been constantly reminding the national federations of the bond payment deadline since last year, so there really is no excuse.”

Meanwhile, potential coaches and managers hoping to participate in the games have been going through FASANOC’s Selection Justification Commission (SJC) interviews for the past few weeks, and they conclude this week.

“SJC’s objectives are to ensure that suitably qualified team officials are selected and that implementation of the FASANOC Athlete Minimum Selection Policy is incorporated into athlete selection,” said Ballu.

“This is done through careful understanding and application of the policies and standards, ensuring that the best and qualified athletes make a national representation, and making the final recommendation of traveling teams to FASANOC for every sporting enterprise at the national level, including the pacific games.”

Prior to the SJC interview process, National Federations must submit their team selection criteria, which will be heavily vetted based on the selection of the National Federations’ coaches and managers.

Ballu said FASANOC’s board of directors will meet early this month to discuss SJC members’ recommendations on coaches and managers.

Team officials who have been approved/selected by the Executive Board will be notified by letter of appointment.

Ballu said the SJC also worked closely with the Oceania Sports Education Program (OSEP) to ensure that all coaches and/or managers are suitably qualified for the nominated and selected positions, which is a requirement of FASANOC.

“We will also look at working with FASANOC’s High Performance Commission to conduct fitness testing for athletes to ensure that only those athletes who pass these tests become selected members of Team Fiji.

“This includes members of teams who are athletes, coaches and team managers who need to realize that we are serious and if they don’t meet the requirements, they won’t go,” he said.

The Pacific Games include the following sports: Archery, Athletics & Para, Basketball, Basketball including 3×3, Bodybuilding, Boxing, Soccer, Beach Soccer, Futsal, Golf, Hockey, Judo, Karate, Netball, Outrigger Canoeing, Powerlifting, Rugby League Nines , Rugby Sevens, Sailing, Swimming, Table Tennis & Para, Taekwondo, Tennis, Touch Rugby, Triathlon, Volleyball, Beach Volleyball and Weightlifting.

Meanwhile, Ballu has made recommendations for the role of general managers to assist him for the games and expects the appointments to be made once the FASANOC board of directors meets.

The 2023 Pacific Games will be held for the first time between November 19 and December 2, 2023 in Honiara, Solomon Islands.