No. 18 Mens Golf extends lead after round two at Southwestern Invitational





WESTLAKE VILLAGE, California. The No. 18 Texas Men’s Golf team carded a 2-over-par 290 on Tuesday to take a commanding lead after the second round of the Southwestern Invitational at North Ranch Country Club. The Longhorns, who held a five-stroke lead after Monday’s first 18 holes, have a two-round total of 16 under par 560 (270-290) and increased their cushion to 17 strokes over second-place Oregon with 1 over -par 577 (284-293) heads into Wednesday’s final round. freshman Jacob Sosa , who scored a school-record 18-hole 11 under par 61 in Monday’s opening round, posted a 2 over par 74 on Tuesday and holds a three-stroke cushion in the individual standings with a total of two rounds of 9 under par 135 (61-74 ). Fellow freshmen Christian Maas (68-70) and Keaton Wo (67-71) are tied for second individually with Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan at 6-under-par 138. Maas recorded a 2-under-par 70, while Vo recorded a 1-under-par 71 on Tuesday. The 12-team field at the Southwestern Invitational consists of five teams ranked in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches’ Poll (November 18). The Southwestern Invitational concludes with 18 holes on Wednesday, February 1. Texas will be paired with Oregon, Pepperdine and Arizona State for Wednesday’s final round, with tee times starting at 12:20 p.m. Central (10:20 a.m. Pacific) from the first tee. Golf Channel offers live coverage from 3:30pm to 6:30pm Central on Wednesdays. The lineup freshman Jacob Sosa posted a 2-over-par 74 and holds the 36-hole individual lead by three strokes with a total of 9-under-par 13 (61-74) over two rounds. He made three birdies in his second round.

posted a 2-over-par 74 and holds the 36-hole individual lead by three strokes with a total of 9-under-par 13 (61-74) over two rounds. He made three birdies in his second round. freshman Christian Maas recorded a 2-under-par 70 on Tuesday and is tied for second in the individual standings with a total of 36 holes of 6-under-par 138 (68-70). He recorded an eagle on hole 12 (par-five) and five birdies on his second round.

recorded a 2-under-par 70 on Tuesday and is tied for second in the individual standings with a total of 36 holes of 6-under-par 138 (68-70). He recorded an eagle on hole 12 (par-five) and five birdies on his second round. freshman Keaton Wo achieved an 1-under-par 71 in his second round and is tied for second at 6-under-par 138 (67-71). He recorded an eagle on hole 15 (par-five) and four birdies on Tuesday.

achieved an 1-under-par 71 in his second round and is tied for second at 6-under-par 138 (67-71). He recorded an eagle on hole 15 (par-five) and four birdies on Tuesday. To graduate Brian Stark got a 3-over-par 75 in his second round and is tied for 28th with 5-over-par 149 (74-75). He posted three birdies on Tuesday.

got a 3-over-par 75 in his second round and is tied for 28th with 5-over-par 149 (74-75). He posted three birdies on Tuesday. Senior Travis Vic made a 5-over-par 77 on Tuesday and is tied for 56th at 12-over-par 156 (79-77).

