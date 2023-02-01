Standings, wickets, Australia star Steve Smith Test team leaves for India

After being served irrelevant pitches that didn’t run for tour matches the last time they traveled to India, newly minted Allan Border Medalist Steve Smith likes to avoid the same problem this time around.

The Australians flew out for the four Test series on Tuesday morning after doing their own preparation for the spinning throws they will receive on specially made wickets in Sydney.

Despite some criticism of the lack of tour matches, particularly from former Australian captain Michael Clarke, Smith said it was a waste of time when they toured in 2017, a series the tourists lost 2-1 when Smith was captain.

He said they served up green-top wickets and not the irate turners they had to be exposed to, so he wasn’t concerned about the lack of exposure to the new conditions in match-like situations.

We normally have two tour matches in England. This time we don’t have a tour match in India, Smith said before taking off from Sydney airport on Tuesday.

The last time we went I’m pretty sure we were served a green top (to practice on) and it was a bit irrelevant.

Hopefully we’ll get really good training facilities where the ball is likely to do what it’s likely to do in the middle and we can practice.

Just wait until we hit the ground. I think we made the right decision not to play a tour match.

Like I said, the last time they served us a green top and we barely had to deal with spider, so it’s kind of irrelevant.

We’d better have our own nets and get spinners in and bowl as much as we can.

The Australians have been assured that the test wickets in India will at least reflect what they are likely to get in Test matches.

At a camp in Sydney last week, curators produced a practice pitch that had been cut and scraped with significant cracks to try to replicate Indian conditions. The Aussies also used the Indian SG balls.

“We feel like the surfaces we’ve been given are very similar to what we’ll see in India, which is very hard to replicate, but we feel like we’ve come close to that,” Australian coach Andrew McDonald said.

Often (there) is no real connection between that practice game and the first test match. We feel like we can control the surfaces here and hopefully it pays off in the rear.

Australia haven’t won a series in India since 2004 and this has not gone unnoticed by Smith, who on Monday night cemented his place in history when he won a fourth Allan Border medal in 2022 as best player.

It sure is huge. I don’t know if it (winning in India) is the final frontier, Smith said.

I’ve never won there, I’ve been there twice (for tests), it’s always hard to play there.

India and England, our two opponents for the next six months, are probably our biggest as an Australian Test cricketer.

We have some challenges ahead of us, but the guys are ready.

The first test will begin in Nagpur on February 9.