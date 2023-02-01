Oklahoma State publishes 2023 football schedule





The release of the Big 12 schedule is usually a formality, but not for the 2023 season. It is no longer a nine game round robin with UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU joining the league next season. The Big 12 is at least 14 teams this year before OU and Texas make their way to the SEC. Oklahoma State won’t play everyone every year anymore, but without further ado, here’s a look at the Cowboys’ full schedule for 2023. Date Opponent September 2nd Central Arkansas September 9th in the state of Arizona 16 September South Alabama September 23 in the state of Iowa September 30th bye October 6 the state of Kansas 14 October Kansas Oct 21 in West Virginia October 28 Cincinnati (homecoming) the 4th of November Oklahoma November 11 at UCF November 18 at Houston November 25th BYU Oklahoma State will play all four conference entrants, and all of them will come close to the end of the season. The series of newcomers kicks off with Cincinnati coming to Stillwater on October 28 for Homecoming, before the Pokes make back-to-back trips to UCF and Houston on November 11 and 18, respectively. OSU ends the year by hosting BYU. OSU is 2-1 all-time against Cincinnati. The teams last played in 1983, where OSU won on the road. The Bearcats won the only game in Stillwater in 1959. This will be the first meeting between OSU and UCF. OSU is 9-10-1 against Houston all-time. The teams last met in 2009, a 45-35 victory for the Cougars. The teams’ final game in Houston was in 2006, where the Cougars won 34–25. The Cowboys have played BYU twice, winning 1974 and 1976. Both were neutral site games. Bedlam of November 4 should be the last in Stillwater for the foreseeable future and may well be the last Bedlam for the foreseeable future, regardless of location. Even if Oklahoma stays in the Big 12 through the 2024 season, that Bedlam game would be in Norman. A win this year would see the Cowboys close out the Bedlam series with consecutive wins at home after beating OU in 2021. Houston is the only Big 12 school from the Lone Star State where the Cowboys will play in 2023. TCU, Texas Tech, Texas and Baylor are all absent from the Cowboys’ schedule. Here’s the full Big 12 schedule for all teams: [Big 12/Twitter]

