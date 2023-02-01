Patriot League Announce Tennis Players of the Week (1:31:23)





BETHLEHEM, Pa. Army West Point won the Patriot League Tennis awards this week when the League announced the winners on Tuesday. Army sophomore Vishnu Bodavula was named Male Player of the Week, while sophomore Cooper Jackson was named Female Player of the Week. Marine freshman Sia Chaudry earned an honorable mention. Male Player of the Week

Vishnu Bodavula, Army West Point, So., Powell, Ohio/Olentangy Liberty * Bodavula improved to 3-0 in singles this season, helping Army to a 4-3 victory over Sacred Heart.

* On court two in singles, the sophomore Sacred Hearts defeated Darius Eftekhar in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

* He also recorded a 6-0 No. 2 win in doubles with teammate Samuel Eden at Fairfields Keean Shah and Jonathan Olive-Blanco. Female Player of the Week

Cooper Jackson, Army West Point, So., Cambridge Christian School * Jackson defeated Sacred Hearts Katsiaryna Starastsenka in straight sets (6-4, 7-6) as the Black Knights won 4-0.

* In doubles, Jackson and Paige Herremans defeated Vitalina Golod and Kim Fenton 6-2 on court one. Honorable Mention

Sia Chaudry, Marine, Fr., Midlothian, Va./Clover Hill * Chaudry earned a 6-3, 6-3 No. 2 singles victory over Morgan States Averiana Mitchell. She and teammate Casey Accola also secured a 6–1 doubles victory on court one. PAST WINNERS male player 1.23Harrison Gold, Bucknell

13.30 Vishnu Bodavula, army Female player 1.23 Sia Chaudry, Navy

1:30 p.m. Cooper Jackson, Army ABOUT THE PATRIOTLEAGUE The Patriot League is in its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement and continues to demonstrate that student-athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of the Patriot League is achieved while member institutions remain committed to the founding principle of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education.

