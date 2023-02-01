T-Birds Boys ice hockey ready to ship to states

Junior forward CJ Sherwood and the North Branford boys’ ice hockey team are ready to head for the playoffs midway through the season. Photo by Wesley Bunnell/The Sound

Junior defenseman Colin Augur has been a solid tri-captain for the T-Birds boys ice hockey team this winter as North Branford currently holds a 5-5-1 overall record. Photo by Wesley Bunnell/The Sound

The grind of a 20-game high school hockey season can bring many ups and downs and several winning streaks and losing slips. The North Branford boys’ ice hockey team is certainly well aware of that truth, and the T-Birds know that a midseason-to-postseason turnaround is upon them.

North Branford finished a year ago with a 9-11 regular season overall mark, good enough to qualify for the Division II State Tournament. Once there, the 14th-seeded Thunderbirds took a first-round loss to a 7-4 final over No. 3 seed and eventual state champion Wethersfield to finish the campaign 9-12 overall.

Through nine games into their 2022–23 regular season, the T-Birds sat with a 4–4–1 record overall, as the first four losses all came after a 4–0 start. Last week, the T-Birds recorded a narrow 4-3 loss to rival Branford on January 25. They then found themselves on the other side of that decision, with a 4-3 win over East Catholic on January 28, to even their score at 5-5-1 overall. The triumph also broke North Branford’s six-match winless streak.

Head coach Ralph Shaw insisted that despite the minor slippage, the table is still set for the T-Birds to achieve their preseason goals – it’s up to them to get to their feet and fly right at them .

Our captains have been great this year; they worked hard all through the off-season and all summer, then asked to meet me when school started back up and talked to me about goals for the team, Shaw recalls. We want to participate in the SCC/SWC Division II tournament. We need to finish in the top 4 of the conference, and we’re still in a good place to do that. We also want to finish in the top 8 of the Division II state rankings so we can get home field advantage and we can still achieve that. We started 4-0 and we need to play solid hockey again. We need to refocus and refocus on those goals.

With regard to the captains mentioned above, North Branford houses a senior, with a few juniors, who take on a threefold share of leadership duties. Aidan Geist is the only senior captain, serving the T-Birds between the legs as goaltender, while defenders Nickie Ryszczyk (injured) and Colin Augur are the junior tandem.

Aidan is the epitome of a student athlete. He is sharp in class and worked hard in the off season. He’s really stepped up and shown great improvement from the first year to now, Shaw said. Colin is an energetic boy who brings it every day to practice. He picks up the pace for the boys. I call him the farm boy; he is a naturally strong boy. Unfortunately Nickie is out for the year after tearing his quad and dislocating his kneecap. He works so hard and is a tough guy, and he’s our most physical player. It hurts to lose him but he is ready to go and will have surgery. I only hope the best for him.

The T-Birds have a deep junior class, with as many as 11 players from the 11th grade. Within that class are defender-to-forward CJ Sherwood, who has five goals and three assists this winter, alongside his linemate Jack Maley, plus forward Mike Matteo.

CJ is a dynamic player; he has great moves with a nice release and a good shot. He has a great sense of hockey and commands the respect of the other teams, Coach Shaw said. Jack put in a lot of work during the off-season. He’s one of our best guys as far as forwards go. His shot is so hard too. Mike is a hustler who will play both ends of the rink. He’s a smart kid and I respect him.

Within that streak of North Branford early in the season, Shaw saw some shining moments after the T-Birds pulled away from Farmington Valley at home on January 3 in a 3-1 win. He was equally impressed with a win over Trumbull, 3-1, on 17 December.

Our biggest game yet was probably against Farmington Valley, Shaw said. We took an early lead, then they leveled, and then CJ Sherwood had a great goal with a nice individual effort. Farmington is a tough team so that was a crucial game and victory. Trumbull is also a strong team and we beat them on the road. The first four games were real team effort and hard work.

Versus Branford, the T-Birds offense was relentless in the first period, with 20 shots on the Hornets, but the period ended scoreless. Branford took a penalty early in the second, putting North Branford’s power play into action. With offensive zone command, the T-Birds worked a pass from Matteo to Maley to junior Jake Pedersen on point, who fired a shot through a crowd and into the back of the Hornets net.

Branford responded quickly with a score and left the game at 1-1 after two periods. Branford broke the tie just 52 seconds into the third inning with a goal. Moments later, the Thunderbirds scored another net to tie things back up. This one came via a limp shot from junior Connor Stoner from a Sherwood feed.

The Hornets went up 3–2 midway through the period, before North Branford took a penalty deep in the third, causing the T-Birds to put down a skater. The Hornets took advantage, with a shot and score to go up 4-2. With nearly three minutes to play, North Branford took another penalty, this time a hooking call to prevent a breakaway.

While Branford looked to add another, it was Sherwood who stole the puck and scored a goal with 2:30 left to cut the deficit to one. North Branford pulled Geist (18 saves for the day) to add an extra skater, to increase the chances of an equaliser, but to no avail.

After a scoreless first frame against East Catholic, the second period began with the Thunderbirds on a power play, and they took advantage of the situation. Sherwood scored his first of the day, with a nice shot through the legs of the Eagles goaltender, with assists from Augur and Pederson.

Two minutes later, Matteo scored with a shot from the slot, assisted by freshman TJ Connelly. The Eagles called a timeout, which proved successful, as East Catholic scored just 13 seconds later to come within one. The Eagles tied at 11:31 of the second, making it 2–2.

Minutes later, Sherwood, with a wrist from the point, made North Branford 3-2 on a man-up goal, following Maley’s face-off win. The Eagles response was immediate, re-tying the game just 19 seconds later to end the second period at 3-3.

In the extra session, hard work favored the T-Birds, with an aggressive backcheck from Pedersen turning the puck to Matteo. He fired a shot from the East Catholic goaltender’s left pad directly at junior Lucas Vollono’s stick, who buried it in front of the OT winner.

Shaw and North Branford know they’re in the thick of it, with a bevy of strong contenders in a competitive Division II. They just need to get back to that winning formula from December and early January and use it to play post-season hockey well into February and March.

We sputtered a little bit in those few games after the 4-0 start, but we’re in a wide open Division II, with a lot of teams vying for playoff spots, and we think we have the potential, Shaw said. I was impressed with our nice start. Still, we have to work hard and work hard for each other. We have to put the work in; we can’t expect to score one goal and build on that. We showed our potential in the first four games, but we have to understand that if we set a goal, we have to achieve it.

Shaw has been the head coach of T-Birds since 2009. He will be joined on the bench this winter by Ryan Connelly, who has also been with the program since 2009.

The North Branford program roster includes seniors in Antonio Nero, Jake Rispoli, Geist; juniors Brady Martinik, Sherwood, Ryszczyk, Connor Stoner, Lucas Vollano, Augur, Matteo, Jake Pedersen, Maley, Aiden Hutchinson, Austin Fruin; sophomore Gregory Galasso; and finally freshmen from TJ Connelly, Massimo Palma, Nico Falcigno, Chico Jara and Nicholas Maher.