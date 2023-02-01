Erin Matson named North Carolina’s next head hockey coach





CHAPEL HILL, NC A Tar Heel legend on the hockey turf will follow a Tar Heel legend on the sidelines. Erin Matson, the most decorated player in program history, has been named North Carolina’s next head hockey coach after a national search. She follows Karen Shelton, the winningest coach in the history of the sport, who announced her retirement in December after 42 years at the helm of UNC. “Erin is an outstanding leader who has a deep and thorough knowledge of the game, understands the balance it takes to be a successful student and athlete, and is determined to extend and continue Carolina Field Hockey’s winning tradition to propel,” Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham said. “She knows how to inspire, listen, teach and acquire all the qualities that will translate well to the sidelines and make her a great head coach. We all look forward to supporting her as she transitions and leads in this new role.” CHAMPION HISTORY: Click or tap here to view DI hockey champion history Matson, who immediately begins her duties, becomes the fifth head coach in the program’s history, and only the second since the early 1980s. Shelton became the program’s head coach in 1981 at age 23 and built a dynasty that led Carolina to 10 NCAA Championships and 25 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, both more than any other school. The torch has officially been passed! @CoachSheltonUNC @erinmatson #GoHeels X #GDTBATH pic.twitter.com/VRNsaZJfpS UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) January 31, 2023 During her time as Tar Heel, Matson played on four NCAA Championship teams and five ACC Championship teams. She received the Honda Sport Award for field hockey three times, becoming only the second player after Shelton to win that honor three times. She finished her career as the all-time scoring leader in both ACC history and NCAA Tournament play. In 2021, she was named as one of the top 10 female athletes in conference history by the ACC Network. A five-time ACC Offensive Player of the Year and the only student-athlete in any sport to earn ACC Player of the Year recognition five times, Matson started for three of the five undefeated teams in program history. “To say I am thrilled and honored to be the head coach of the UNC hockey program is an understatement, this is a dream come true,” said Matson. “This program means the world to me, and I will do whatever it takes to continue the excellence of UNC Field Hockey. I want to thank Bubba Cunningham, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, and the members of the Board of Trustees for this opportunity and for believe in me. I intend to honor the University of North Carolina, Coach Shelton, and the history of the program as I work to find ways to reach new heights, side-by-side with our Carolina community.” HIGHLIGHTS: UNC beats Penn State to advance to 2022 DI hockey championship A member of the U.S. national team since she was 17, Matson has extensive international playing experience in addition to her collegiate experience. She was the top scorer of the 2022 Pan American Cup in Chile and has represented the US around the world, including in India, England, South Africa and New Zealand. While balancing college play, international play and studies, she also became an entrepreneur and founded a brand, “One”, which sells stuff with her logo. The company also hosted and conducted summer clinics, maximizing NIL (Name, Image, Likeness opportunities) as permitted by the NCAA. A three-time team captain at UNC, Matson majored in advertising and public relations and minored in coaching education, graduating in December 2022.

