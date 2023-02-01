Sports
Pat Cummins has been roasted for shocking turn as MC at ‘unwatchable’ Australian Cricket Awards
Pat Cummins’ turn as host of the Australian Cricket Awards has been panned by fans after the Test skipper struggled through a chaotic opening ceremony alongside his female counterpart Meg Lanning.
Formerly known as the Allan Border Medal night until 2018, the award night has been widely panned for its amateur production and corny speeches.
It all spiraled out of control with Cummins and Lanning tasked with MC duties to initiate proceedings.
During the opening, Cummins began to speak about the impact of fast bowler Scott Boland in the Test arena and tried to joke after lead-off batsman Usman Khawaja proclaimed himself ‘the people’s champion’.
Cummins acknowledged the public push for a statue of Boland at the MCG.
“I know the whole MCG audience wants to see that,” he said.
“Sorry, Uzzie, there’s only one National Champion, that’s Scotty Boland.”
His attempt at a joke was met with soft laughter, but it only got worse from then on.
Cummins burst into hysterics and was unable to continue talking, eliciting a better audience reaction than his joke.
Chuckling, Lanning tried to take control of the proceedings – with limited success.
‘It’s my turn?’ she asked.
“Actually, it’s my turn to speak. Just, really, good luck to everyone tonight, I hope it’s a great night and I hope you’re having fun.’
Cummins managed to regain his composure, adding: “Far too many of us are leading it. Let’s start the night. Thank you.’
Cummins and wife Becky Boston on arrival at the 2023 Australia Cricket Awards at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney
Lanning impressed on the blue carpet, but couldn’t translate into success as a co-MC with Cummins. Lanning came in second for the Belinda Clark Award
“Fortunately no one is watching,” fired a viewer on Twitter.
“With all the money you pay them, at least send them on a public speaking course,” another wrote.
“Oh dear… the lack of professionalism and not really funny… it’s like the idiot laughing at his own jokes that aren’t even funny,” another commenter wrote.
Even Cricket Australia had a crush on the pair, posting the video with the caption, “Are these two going to rehearsal?”
Cummins and Lanning set the tone for the evening, which didn’t get any better after their early stumbles.
Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year Usman Khawaja was impressive when it came time to speak at the awards ceremony
Scott Boland and wife Daphne on the blue carpet. Boland was a popular choice for Test Player of the Year by fans after he exploded on the spot at The Ashes
Khawaja and wife Rachel also stole the spotlight on the blue carpet with their impressive outfits
One fan even thanked Cricket Australia for sharing the results online so they wouldn’t have to put up with the coverage.
‘Thank you. Beats having to watch the rather painful procedure. Such a shame, the original AB medal evenings were quite entertaining’, they wrote.
Others also lined up to pass the amateur procedure.
“These Australian Cricket Awards seem so rushed and haphazardly thrown together it’s almost impossible to watch,” one viewer posted.
“Why would you want to watch?” asked another.
“I wish @Channel7 had invested in better hosts, screenwriters and directors. This #AustralianCricketAwards is next level amateurism. The whole thing looks like a bloopers reel. “Cringeworthy,” added another.
However, special praise was reserved for inaugural Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year award winner Usman Khawaja.
Very emotional (and very funny) speech from Usman Khawaja as winner of the inaugural Shane Warne Test Player of the Year at the Australian Cricket Awards’, one fan posted.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-11694565/Pat-Cummins-roasted-shocking-turn-MC-unwatchable-Australian-Cricket-Awards.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pat Cummins has been roasted for shocking turn as MC at ‘unwatchable’ Australian Cricket Awards
- Porsche 911 Dakar Review: Driving the Review 2023 is extremely fun and addictive.
- Erin Matson named North Carolina’s next head hockey coach
- NASA lost more than 200 photos of Jupiter due to Juno probe camera glitch
- This software tries to find lung cancer years ago. can you do that?
- The Last of Us fans, including Stephen King, mock its wild ’10 Miles West of Boston’ setting
- Researchers Uncover New Pro-Russian Influence Campaign Targeting AfricaExBulletin
- Hong Kong bans CBD, aligning city with China’s ban
- PM Modi: The budget will try to meet the aspirations of the people | Business
- Think tank: UK unemployment rate is three times higher than official unemployment rate
- Named Best Croatian Paralympic Athletes in 2022
- Why the Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets users even if it’s boring