Dabo Swinney, Clemson football probably quiet on National Signing Day





Times have certainly changed in college football and it’s not just the flurry of activity on the transfer portal and players getting paid. Wednesday is National Signing Day, which used to be an unofficial holiday for high school and college football fans, but has been reduced to an afterthought. In 2017, the NCAA instituted an early signing period, a 72-day period in December for players to make official their commitments and enroll in the spring semesters. Football offices in Clemson will be particularly quiet. The Tigers signed 26 players plus added a transfer quarterback and a preferred walk-on running back during the early period and are not expected to add more. Clemson is near the 85 scholarship limit and may not have available space unless something unexpected happens before the April 1 deadline to attract new players. The Tigers often return remaining scholarships to former walk-ons, like last year with running back Domonique Thomas. They are on an annual basis. It is Clemson’s largest signing class. Until last year, schools were limited to 25 players. That was relaxed to account for so many players leaving through the transfer portal. NEW BOYS:What you need to know about Dabo Swinney’s record 15 Clemson football mid-year enrolments ROSTER SHAKE:Unpack Clemson football depth chart 2023 after transfers, NFL departures CLASS 2024:Clemson Football adds a four-star defensive lineman to the 2024 recruiting class Clemson football freshman already with team More than half of Clemsons’ early signers are already on campus and will participate in spring training, which will conclude on April 15 with the game between the Orange and White. Among them are quarterback Chris Vizzina; wide receiver Noble Johnson; offensive linemen Ian Reed, Harris Sewell and Zechariah Owens; defensive linemen Peter Woods, TJ Parker, Vic Burley and Stephiylan Green; linebackers Jamaal Anderson and Dee Crayton; and defensive backs Shelton Lewis, Kylen Webb and Khalil Barnes. Burley, Green, Reed, Lewis and Barnes were able to travel to Miami with the team and practice with the Tigers ahead of the Orange Bowl against Tennessee. The NCAA allows early enrollees who are already on campus to do so. Signers arriving on campus this summer include wide receiver Tyler Brown; running backs Jarvis Green and Jay Haynes; tight ends Markus Dixon and Olsen Patt Henry; defensive backs Branden Strozier and Avieon Terrell and Rob Billings; defensive linemen David Ojiegbe and AJ Hoffler; and athletes Ronan Hanafin and Misun Kelley. Clemson also added a transfer quarterback in Paul Tyson from Arizona State through Alabama, preferring walk-on running back Peyton Streko. Clemson football signing class second best in ACC According to 247Sports, Clemson already has the No. 11 recruiting class in the country. Among the 26 signatories are 18 four-star talents and Woods a five-star. That’s the second-best ranking among ACC schools, behind Miami at No. 7. The Hurricanes signed a pair of five-star and 15 four-starts among the 25-strong class. Only one other ACC team, Florida State, is in the top 20. North Carolina is No. 27, Virginia Tech No. 36, NC State No. 37, Louisville No. 42, and Pitt No. 49. The top five consists of Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma and Ohio State, respectively. Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.

