Sports
Sportstar Aces 2023, Sportstar of the Year (Male): Neeraj Chopra, Sharath Kamal, Lakshya Sen, D Gukesh, Suryakumar Yadav Nominated
The Sportstar Aces Awards are back for a fifth chapter, seeking to honor incredible achievements in sports across a variety of disciplines.
Among the many Popular Choice awards for the public to vote for is the coveted Sportstar of the Year (Male) award and the list of nominees is filled with super achievers from across the spectrum of sports.
- ⦿VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE ATHLETES FOR THE SPORTSTAR ACES AWARDS. CLICK HERE.
Achanta Sharath Kamal (table tennis), Neeraj Chopra (athletics), Suryakumar Yadav (cricket), Lakshya Sen (badminton) and D Gukesh (chess) are the Indian athletes nominated for the honour.
Sharath Kamal plays some of his best table tennis at age 40. He won four medals (three gold and one silver) at the Commonwealth Games, medaling in each category he competed in. the podium in his first CWG outing in 2006. Ahead of a historic Commonwealth Games campaign, Sharath won a record-breaking 10th national singles title by dethroning G. Sathiyan, a worthy rival 10 years his junior, in an enthralling title fight in Shillong. For the record, in 20 seasons, Sharath has played in 15 finals, winning 10 of them. He became the first Indian to be elected to the Athletes Commission of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). He was also appointed Vice Chairman of the Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). His performance earned the honor of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna.
Neeraj ChopraHis consistency on the international stage continued into 2022. He finished on the podium in every event he competed in, finishing 2022 with silver at the World Championships. He became the first Indian to win the Diamond League final in Zurich. He also broke his own national record in the Stockholm Diamond League with a throw of 89.94 metres. His results helped him finish 2022 as world No. 2
Suryakumar Yadav had a charmed year in the game’s shortest format, finishing the year with the most runs in T20Is – 1,164 runs in 31 games in two centuries and nine fifties – as well as number one ranking. His consistency made him one of the most sought after batting line-ups, especially for the national team during the T20 World Cup. He has a best score of 117 in 2022 in the format.
Laksya Sen started the year with the BWF Super 500 title at the India Open. He followed that up with a second-place finish at the All England Open, making him the first Indian male shuttlecock to reach the Super Series Premier final since Pullela Gopichand won the title in 2001. He was a key part of India’s first Thomas Cup- triumph. and was especially crucial in the final against Indonesia where India triumphed 3-0. Lakshya followed this up with his first Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham, beating Malaysia’s Tze Young NG 19-21, 21-9, 21-16. With the win, he joined an elite list of Indian male Commonwealth Games gold medalists, a club that includes Prakash Padukone (1978), Syed Modi (1982) and Parupalli Kashyap (2014).
D Gukesh broke a number of records in 2022. He became only the sixth Indian to break the 2700 Elo rating and the youngest Indian grandmaster to have a rating above 2700. Gukesh had a great Chess Olympiad, with an astonishing 2867 Elo rating. He won gold on first board with a record score of 9.0/11. That helped him break into the top 20 in the world. Gukesh is also the youngest player to beat Magnus Carlsen since the latter became world champion when he beat the Norwegian in the Aimchess Rapid Tournament.
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ACES AWARDS 2023
This year there are 27 prize categories, five Popular Choice and 22 jury prizes.
The five popular awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year and Sports Moment of the Year.
The jury awards are Sportsman of the Year (Cricket, Racket Sports, Individual Sports, Athletics, Team Sports, Parasports), Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket, Racket Sports, Individual Sports, Team Sports, Athletics, Parasports), Coach of the Year, Best State for Sports Promotion , Best Sports Promotion Company, Best Sports Promotion PSU, Best College/University Sports Promotion, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achiever of the Year (boy), Young Achiever of the Year (girl), Best Talent Mentor (base coach).
A new award is also being introduced, the Spirit of Sport. It will watch rewarding acts of great sportsmanship.
There will also be a separate Chairpersons Award for Sports for the Social Good, honoring individuals or organizations who have used the power of sport to make our world a better place
