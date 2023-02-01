2023 West Virginia Football Schedule Unveiled

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2023 football schedule.

The schedule includes six home dates, with four conference games and non-conference games featuring Duquesne (September 9) and the 106th “Backyard Brawl” against Pitt (September 16). The “Backyard Brawl” is the longest-running series in WVU history, marking the first time the two schools have played in Morgantown since 2011. Milan Puskar Stadium will also host the Brigham Young Cougars for the first time ever, while the Cincinnati Bearcats return to Morgantown for the first time since 2010.

West Virginia opens the 2023 season on September 2 at Penn State in its third-longest run in school history. The 60th meeting between the two schools marks the first time the Mountaineers have traveled to State College since 1991 and the first time the two schools have played each other since 1992.

The Oklahoma State game on October 21 marks Homecoming on campus, while Mountaineer Week is celebrated at the BYU game on November 4.

“I am looking forward to my first football season in West Virginia and excited to be a part of the Backyard Brawl, one of college football’s greatest rivalries,” said WVU Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker. “The Big 12 welcomes four new members to the league, making this a special season. My family and I are definitely looking forward to Gold and Blue Football Saturday in Morgantown.”

The home dates of the West Virginia’s Big 12 Conference are Texas Tech (September 23), Oklahoma State (October 21), BYU (November 4), and Cincinnati (November 18). Road Conference games are TCU (September 30), Houston (Thursday, October 12), UCF (October 28), Oklahoma (November 11), and Baylor (November 25). The 2023 schedule does not include Big 12 Conference games against Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas and Texas.

The Big 12 Football Championship game is scheduled for Saturday, December 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The times and television schedule for the 2023 program will be announced at a later date and all dates are subject to change.

“Our players know what kind of schedule we play year after year, and they prepare for the grind that it takes. The Big 12 is so strong and competitive. Every league game brings a new challenge every week and this year it won’t be any different”, said WVU Head Coach Neal Brown said. “For the third year in a row we are opening with a Power 5 opponent on the road, and we still have a lot of work ahead of us in our winter conditioning, spring training and summer camp. The season will be here before you know it and our focus will be on getting better every day in preparation for one of the strongest football programs in the country.”

Fans can now join the Mountaineers for the 2023 football season at Milan Puskar Stadium. New season tickets are on sale for fans who did not have a season ticket in 2022.

Season tickets cost $365. Certain seat locations may require an annual fund gift from the Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC). For a Milan Puskar Stadium map, visit WVUsports.com. Fans who have deposited new season tickets will receive a ticket statement with their remaining balance to complete the payment.

New subscribers can also sign up for a six-month or four-month interest-free payment plan and enjoy the convenience of installment payments. New subscriptions can be ordered online atWVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME or in person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the Coliseum. Payment must be made by check, cash, VISA, MasterCard, Discover or American Express.

New season ticket holders will be able to select their seat through the optional seat selection process in May if they purchase before the priority deadline of Friday, April 14. Seat selection times are based on the annual MAC giving tier and priority points within each tier as of April 14, 2023. Renewal priority will be given to current season ticket holders.

Fans interested in Field Box, Diversified Energy Terrace, other premium seating and parking availability can contact the MAC at 1-800-433-2072. Please note that customers with premium seating (Field Box seats, Diversified Energy Terrace, etc.) are not eligible for payment plans at this time.

Renewing season ticket holders can renew their tickets online atWVUGAME.comor by returning their priority extension order form, which will be mailed to customers in February, to the Mountaineer Ticket Office. The priority deadline to renew and gift a MAC is Friday, April 14.