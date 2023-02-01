Sports
Novak Djokovic could win ‘four or five’ more grand slam titles, says former tennis star Patrick McEnroe
CNN
—
Former tennis player and U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe says Novak Djokovic could win four or five more grand slams before he retires.
The Serb tied Rafael Nadal’s record for most men’s grand slams after winning his 22nd title at the Australian Open on Sunday and appeared virtually unstoppable for most of the tournament.
I think he can win four or five more, McEnroe told CNN’s Amanda Davies. Looks like he’s as healthy as ever.
He is the favorite with three out of four [grand slams] for the next one, I’d say, probably two years.
McEnroe says everything is now back to normal in the men’s tennis world after Djokovic returned to the world No. 1 spot for a record 374th-week extension.
Sunday’s victory marked his 10th Australian Open triumph, making him only the second man to win more than 10 titles at a single major.
While fans have become accustomed to watching Djokovic lift trophies, the Serbian emotional response to winning in Melbourne has generated much comment.
The 35-year-old sobbed on court as he celebrated with friends and family, later telling reporters he had experienced an emotional breakdown.
It comes after a difficult 12 months for the Serb, which began when Djokovic was unable to defend his title last year after deported from Australia in 2022 due to his Covid-19 vaccination status.
He was then again banned from playing at the US Open due to his vaccination status, as he was at the center of a global news story.
McEnroe says he thinks Djokovic still plays with a big chip on his shoulder after all the controversy, making him an even bigger threat on tour.
I think he played as well as ever, which is amazing at 35 years old, added McEnroe, who was a 1991 Australian Open singles semifinalist and a 1989 French Open doubles winner.
To think this guy just keeps getting better and even when he won the title you saw him point to the head, point to the heart, even then he was still stoic.
But as soon as he went to his family and his coaches in that player box, all the emotions came out.
McEnroe is not alone in predicting more success for Djokovic.
Australian star Nick Kyrgios said further Twitter that the Serbian easily comes to 28 strokes after seeing Stefanos Tsitsipas beat in straight sets on Sunday.
If Djokovic adds more Grand Slam titles to his current roster, he will further stake his claim as the best player in men’s tennis history.
That debate also includes the likes of Nadal, who is currently tied on grand slam wins with Djokovic, and Roger Federer, who retired after winning 20 grand slams.
Despite saying it was too early to call Djokovic the greatest of all time, McEnroe said it could be argued that Djokovic has the advantage.
His dominance over the services has been a bit bigger than those two legendary players, he said.
He’s also gotten better against both of them and better in the other major tournaments, but there’s still a lot of tennis to play.
If he stays fit, Nadal will be a favorite to add to his trophy cabinet at the next grand slam of the season at Roland Garros; a title he has won 14 times.
But Djokovic would then be the man to retire from Wimbledon and, according to McEnroe, would be the favorite again at the US Open if authorities allowed him to play this year.
