UNC hockey hires legendary player Erin Matson as head coach one month after graduating





Hockey from the University of North Carolina announced Erin Matson, the program’s most talented player ever, will be the new head coach on Tuesday. Matson is only 22 years old and graduated from UNC in December. While playing on four NCAA championship teams and five ACC championships, becoming the all-time scoring leader in both ACC history and NCAA tournament play, she earned a degree in advertising and public relations with a minor in coaching education. The performance doesn’t stop there. She was named team captain of the UNC three times and has been a member of the U.S. national team since she was 17 years old. At the beginning of 2022, she was the top scorer of the Pan American Cup in Chile. She replaces Karen Shelton, the winningest coach in the history of the sport and the namesake of the team’s home field. She led UNC to 10 NCAA Championships and 25 ACC Championships, both more than any other school. After leading UNC for 42 years, she announced her retirement last month. As a player, Shelton was the first to win the Honda Sport Award for field hockey three times; Matson became the second. According to the release, Matson will begin her duties immediately and become the fifth head coach in the program’s history. Shelton was 23 when she took on the role four decades ago. “Erin is an outstanding leader who has a deep and thorough knowledge of the game, understands the balance it takes to be a successful student and athlete, and is determined to extend and continue Carolina Field Hockey’s winning tradition to propel,” Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham said in the release. “She knows how to inspire, listen, teach and acquire all the qualities that will translate well to the sidelines and make her a great head coach. We all look forward to supporting her as she transitions and leads in this new role.” Matson celebrated her graduation with a heartfelt video goodbye. This is not a goodbye, it can’t be, she said. Chapel Hill is eternal and always will be. Wherever I go. Story continues She’s not going anywhere, it turns out. Erin Matson is UNC hockey’s newest head coach. (Photo by Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

