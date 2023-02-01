IND: 234-4 (20) | IND VS NZ, 3rd T20 LIVE cricket score and updates: Gill’s Maiden T20I 100 takes India to 234 for 4 | Cricket news

Team India have returned in the second match to level the T20I three match series against New Zealand at 1-1. On Wednesday (February 1), Hardik Pandyas’ side will take on the Black Caps in the final match of the series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the winners of the match will take home the series. New Zealand hopes to become only the third team after Australia and South Africa to beat India in the bilateral T20I series.

On a spin-friendly Lucknow course in the second game, India managed a six-wicket win with only one ball to spare, though they only chased 100 runs to win. The match also witnessed an unwelcome record as both sides failed to hit even a single six during content.

Fans and both sides will hope for a much better job in the third ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium, which has traditionally seen many runs off the bat. India didn’t get off to the best start in the series in Ranchi, losing the first game by 21 points as they failed to chase 177 points to win.

The main cause of concern for the Indian side will be the form of openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, who have not shot in the T20I series. Gill was the man of form with a record 360 runs in three ODI matches against New Zealand in the series before.

India has had a dominant run in the home season so far, winning both the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka, followed by the ODI series victory against New Zealand. They will also look to sign off with a T20I series victory over the Kiwis on Wednesday.

Watch LIVE Scores and Updates of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 here.