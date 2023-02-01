Zeal Kpiti reopens next Wednesday





Manager Hamish Campbell outside Zeal Kpiti.

Kpitis’ teen crowd has been enjoying Zeal’s youth facility for nearly five years and it has become a popular meeting place, so it has been eagerly awaited its return on Wednesday next week. About 50 teens ages 13 to 18 hang out every day at Zeal’s after-school hangouts and engage in activities such as video games, art, and music. The meeting room is decked out with an Xbox, a Wii and both ping pong and pool tables. It’s completely free, with no sign up or referral required, making it a great option for anyone looking for a safe place. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. We are a youth service, but not a youth service where they have to be in trouble or in crisis to participate, said Hamish Campbell, the manager at Zeal Kpiti. Campbell joined Zeal in 2019 after serving as a youth pastor in both Hutt Valley and Waikanae. Their goal is to build positive relationships with the teens, to give them that safe space to talk if they need it. In Zeal Kpiti’s meeting room. Zeal also strives to maintain strong relationships with the district colleges. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. To be accessible to as many Kpiti youth as possible, they settle every Tuesday at taki College, where taki teens can also enjoy Zeal. Zeal often goes to schools at lunchtime and holds karaoke or other fun events for young people to participate in, and they also support many school events. They also have Zeal student representatives at various colleges in the district to act as a liaison between the school and Zeal. Zeal also offers the opportunity to learn new skills, with courses such as barista, photography and live sound skills, with a film course starting sometime this year. In the past two years, they have provided 40 teen barista training and work experience, and expect to train 20 more this year. Learning a skill as a barista helps with their confidence and work readiness, Campbell said. This year Zeal is helping out at a number of different events including The Pickle Pot Be-In, Taki Kite Festival and Movies in the Park in Waikanae. Zeal provides sound equipment for these events, which is a great opportunity for some teens who have learned sound technology and lighting. We want to offer young people a safe place and a sense of belonging. Zeal Kpiti is open every Wednesday through Friday from 3:30pm to 5:30pm to hang out at 132 Rimu Rd, Paraparaumu, and at Taki College every Tuesday from 3pm to 5pm. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

