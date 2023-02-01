BC’s Rivera, Duke’s Ferrari earn ACC Fencing Weekly Honors





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Boston College junior Inigo Rivera has been named Atlantic Coast Conference Mens Fencer of the Week, while Duke junior Christina Ferrari has been named ACC Women’s Fencer of the Week. Rivera competed in saber and went 13-2 while competing in the Eric Sollee Invitational against No. 8 NYU, No. 9 Duke, No. 11 Stevens and NJIT. He swept his attacks against NYU, Duke, NJIT, and Yeshiva. Among his victories, the New York native, New York, had a victory over reigning NCAA runner-up Terrence Lee of Duke. Rivera played a key role in the Eagles posting a team record of 5-0 during the event. Ferrari earned a perfect 14-0 score competing in foil in the Eric Sollee Invitational. A native of Armonk, New York, she helped the Blue Devils to a team record of 6-0 in the event, with victories over Boston College, Brandeis, Brown, Haverford, MIT and NYU. 2023 ACC Mens Fencer of the Week January 18 Elden Wood, Fr., Sabre, North Carolina

Jan. 25 Maruan Osman-Touson, Fr., Sword, Notre Dame

February 1 Inigo Rivera, Jr., Sabre, Boston College 2023 ACC Women’s Fencer of the Week Jan 18 Kunling Tong, Fr., Sabre, Duke

January 25 Eszter Muhari, Fr., Epee, Notre Dame

February 1 Christina Ferrari, Jr., Foil, Duke

