



Cricket fans are seeing positive signs that the sport will be included in the 2028 Summer Olympics. Jay ShahIndia’s Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket and Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council, has been appointed a member of the International Cricket Councils Working Group, a sign which are some of the major forces in global cricket throw their weight behind an Olympic bid. The ICC is working to get it T20 , a shorter variant of cricket, to the Summer Games in Los Angeles. The proposal calls for the participation of six men’s and six women’s teams.

. Shah’s appointment is believed to signal India’s support, which has been lacking from other cricket Olympic bids. Should T20 make it to the 2028 Games, it will be played close to a scheduled date major league cricket stadium in Orange County. Indian Premier Leagues Kolkata Knight Riders owners invested $30 million in the project. Breaking it down The International Olympic Committee has already approved it surf, skateboardingand sport climbing for the Los Angeles Games. In addition to cricket, eight other sports are seeking inclusion: motorsports, karate, baseball/softball, lacrosse, kickboxing, squash, flag football, and the competitive breakdance competition called breakdance. Obstacle discipline is approaching inclusion as part of the modern pentathlon.

