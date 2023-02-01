Big 12 announce 2023 football schedule





IRVING, Texas Iowa State will face 11 bowl teams in 2022 on the 2023 football schedule announced today by the Big 12 Conference. ISU will play six home games at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium and begin the season as host for Northern Iowa (September 2). The Cyclones will host Iowa in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series the following week (September 9) before their final non-conference game in Ohio (September 16). The Cyclones open the Big 12 game at home against Oklahoma State (September 23). It is the first time since 1997, the inaugural season of the Big 12 Conference, that Iowa State has opened a league game against the Cowboys in Ames. After a September 30 date in Oklahoma, Iowa State returns home to honor Jack Trice’s legacy when it hosts 2023 College Football Playoff finalist TCU on October 7, the day before the 100e anniversary of his tragic death from injuries sustained in the October 6, 1923 Cyclones loss in Minnesota. Iowa State plays Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati on Oct. 14, in the first-ever meeting between the programs, and after an open date on Oct. 21, travel to Baylor, Oct. 28. The Cyclones welcome Kansas (November 4) for Homecoming in early November, then travel to Provo, Utah, on November 11 for their fifth all-time encounter against BYU, and first since 1974. ISU will host Texas on November 18 and close the schedule on November 25 at 2022 Big 12 champion Kansas State. Season ticket renewal information will be communicated to the public in early February. Click here to view the full 2023 program online. 2023 Iowa State football schedule

September 2 UNI

September 9 %IOWA Sept. 16 in Ohio

Sept. 23* OKLAHOMA STATE September 30 *in Oklahoma

October 7 *TCU (Jack Trice Legacy Game) October 14 *in Cincinnati

October 28 *at Baylor

Nov. 4 * KANSAS (homecoming) Nov. 11 *at BYU

Nov. 18 *TEXAS November 25 *in the state of Kansas Home games in CAPS/BOLD % Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series

*Big 12 Conference Game.

