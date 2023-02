CAA represents women’s hockey players and signs eight

CAA now represents female hockey players, hoping to narrow the gender gap and grow the sport, the agency told ESPN Tuesday. The Creative Artists Agency has included eight women’s hockey players, including two-time Canadian Olympic medalist Blayre Turnbull and Boston College captain Hannah Bilka, in its original roster, promising to provide the same level of service to NHL customers. “Women’s hockey has grown tremendously in the last 20 years, but it still has a long way to go,” said Jen Kardosh, chief of operations, marketing and customer management for CAA Hockey. “We are excited to use the experience we have with the men’s game to help these women grow their personal brands while aiding in the overall growth of the game.” The Premier Hockey Federation is the only professional women’s league in North America and has been in existence for eight years. While the league has made major strides — including a plan to double the salary cap to $1.5 million in the 2023-24 season — many of the sport’s top players, including most of the Canadian and U.S. Olympians, are sticking to a different competition where they say they can earn a sustainable living wage. Overall, women’s hockey has shown promising signs of growth. The 2022 Olympic Games gold medal game between Canada and the United States averaged 3.54 million viewers on NBC. In November, the U.S. defeated Canada in a game at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena with 14,551 fans – the highest ever attendance for a U.S. women’s hockey game. “We want to help these women grow their careers on and off the ice and want to help them achieve their goals,” said Dominique DiDia, a former hockey player for CAA Hockey. “The women’s game is fast-paced, entertaining, filled with incredibly skilled players – and has recently proven how much people want to watch and be a fan of the women.” CAA represents some of the top players in the NHL, including Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and David Pastrnak. The agency’s women’s representation plan is an all-hands-on-deck approach, with leading NHL agents Pat Brisson and JP Barry planning to be involved. Kardosh said the goal is to help female players navigate their careers while “showcasing these incredible female athletes through strategic partnerships that promote their versatile personalities and interests on and off the ice.” CAA’s female clients also include American goalkeeper Aerin Frankel, the 2021 winner over Patty Kazmaier, and Canada’s Claire Thompson, who set the record for most points by a defenseman at the 2022 Olympics. Thompson is enrolled in NYU medical school and plans to train for the 2026 Olympics.

