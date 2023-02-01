A closer look at the football program for 2023

By: D. Scott Fritchen

It’s been 32 days since Big 12 champion Kansas State finished its season 10-4 and with its highest final ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll since 2014, and it’s just 215 days until the Wildcats open their 2023 season in Manhattan.

You already feel the excitement like Chris Kleman heading into his fifth season as K-State head coach.

K-State returns as quarterback Will Howard and nearly the entire starting offense of a group that was having one of its best seasons in school history. That includes the full offensive starting line and All-American Cooper Beebe . Wide receiver Phillip Brooks begins his sixth season as one of the most dangerous playmakers in the Big 12 Conference, along with First Team All-Big 12 tight end Ben Sinnott . The Wildcats return linebacker Daniel Green along with many other key pieces in a defense that has given up the fewest points since 2003, and a host of players return for the Wildcats’ amazing special teams. The Wildcats also bring in talented transfers, including 5-foot-10, 192-pound running back Treshaun Ward (Florida State), wide receiver Keagan Johnson (Iowa), defensive tackle Jevon Banks (Mississippi State) and defensive back Marques Sigle (North the state of Dakota). Quarterback Avery Johnson headlines 26 incoming freshmen who make up arguably the Wildcats’ best recruiting class in 20 years.

A few things about the Wildcats’ 2023 schedule, which was released Tuesday, quickly come to mind. K-State actually opens the Big 12 season at home when it first meets UCF as conference members on Sept. 23. The Wildcats’ first league game at Oklahoma State on Friday, October 6 will be their first weekday game since 2016. K-State then turns to play the entire state of Texas at Texas Tech, TCU, Houston, Texas and Baylor between October 14 and 11. November. and it will be a rematch of the Big 12 title game. K-State’s last road race? That will be November 18 in Kansas. The Wildcats close out their regular season on Senior Day against Iowa State on November 25.

K-State will not play Oklahoma or West Virginia in 2023 and will wait at least a year to meet new conference members BYU and Cincinnati.

ESPN says K-State has emerged as a “winner” on the 2023 schedule: “Kansas State appeared to get its respect by kicking off the league schedule at home for the first time since 2017 with a game against UCF on Sept. 23. The Wildcats will Houston, which means they won’t be traveling to any of the new teams’ stadiums this season.”

The 2023 Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for December 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A look at K-State’s opponents in 2023:

September 2: Southeast Missouri

All systems head into what should be an electric Bill Snyder Family Stadium for K-State as the defending Big 12 Champions take the field for the first time. K-State has never faced Southeast Missouri. The Redhawks enjoyed a magical season as they went 9-3 overall and 5-0 undefeated in the Ohio Valley Conference game in 2022. The Redhawks advanced to the NCAA FCS Playoffs for the third time in five years and clinched their celebrated nine victories. season in programming history. Southeast Missouri suffered a 42-10 loss in the 2022 season opener at Iowa State and fell to Missouri 59-28 in 2021.

September 9: Troy

After the Sun Belt and Cure Bowl championships, Troy finished in the final AP Top 25 for the first time in program history at No. 19 in 2022. The Trojans posted a 12-2 record under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall and own the second longest active winning streak in the country at 11 heading into 2023. Troy held all 14 of his opponents below their season average to finish 19the in total defense. Opening the season against Stephen F. Austin, Troy could ride a 12-game winning streak when facing the Wildcats in Manhattan.

September 16: in Missouri

The first meeting between the former Big 12 schools resulted in a 40-12 thump over the Tigers last season in Manhattan as Kleeman improved to 4-0 against non-conference Power 5 opponents. Missouri only scored its first touchdown on an untimed final play from the 1-yard line. The Tigers finished 6-7 last season with a 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl. Eliah Drinkwitz enters his fourth season with a 16-19 record. The Tigers finished the regular season winning four of their last six and were the only team to play No. 1 Georgia in a one-score game (a 26–22 loss).

Sept. 23: UCF

UCF began touting its new Big 12 membership last season with Big 12 signage and fan chants during football games. Now the Knights will begin their first Big 12 game against the defending national champions in what is expected to be a very packed crowd at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. UCF made its program record seventh consecutive bowl appearance last season with a 30-13 loss to Duke in the Military Bowl en route to a 9-5 record under head coach Gus Malzahn. K-State loyalists probably remember the first and only time these schools met. The Wildcats defeated the Knights 17-10 on September 25, 2010, but the eerily strange cloud formation hovering over Bill Snyder Family Stadium stole the show.

October 6 (Friday): in the state of Oklahoma

Will Howard being paraded through Bill Snyder Family Stadium after a 48-0 victory over No. 9 Oklahoma State last season remains an enduring image for the Wildcats, who helped the Cowboys become the first top-10 team to record a shutout loss of 40 points suffered since 1968 Visions of Skylar Thompson throwing darts at Byron Pringle the last time these two teams met at an evening game in Stillwater come to mind as the Wildcats gear up for a Friday night date against the Cowboys. Although Oklahoma State ended last season with a winning season for the 17e year in a row, the Cowboys posted a 7-6 record, including a 4-5 in Big 12 game. They ended a disappointing campaign with a 24–17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

October 14: at Texas Tech

In just his first season, head coach Joey McGuire led Texas Tech to one of the more memorable seasons in recent history with wins over Texas and Oklahoma and the most Big 12 wins since 2009. Texas Tech finished 7-5 overall and 5-4 in league play, and smothered Ole Miss, 42-25, in the Texas Bowl. K-State has had Texas Tech’s number. The Wildcats’ 37-28 victory over the Red Raider last season marked their 11e victory in the last 12 series games. The Wildcats two top playmakers in last year’s win Adrian Martinez (171 rushing yards, 3 TDs) and Deuce Vaughan (170) have disappeared.

October 21: TCU

This one speaks for itself. It will be extremely difficult to top the Big 12 Championship Game classic of 2022, the 31-28 overtime victory against the third-ranked Horned Frogs, but the coaches, players and fans may remember the epic clash in Arlington forever. Will Howard threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns and one interception in two games against the Horned Frogs last season. K-State has won four of the last five in the series and has not lost at home to TCU since 2017.

October 28: Houston

This is the first time K-State and Houston meet on the roster. Dana Holgorsen is 27-20 heading into his fifth season with the Cougars, but has a history with the Big 12 leading West Virginia for eight seasons. Houston ended its 8-5 season with a 23-16 victory over Louisiana in the Independence Bowl. An interesting fact: Houston’s 15 bowl appearances since 2005 lead the state of Texas. K-State getting both new conference members UCF and Houston home could bode well for the Wildcats. It will be interesting to see how Houston fares at the quarterback position once this game rolls around. The Cougars lost standout quarterback Clayton Tune after the season. The senior led The American Conference with 101 touchdown passes.

November 4: in Texas

This could be one of K-State’s last chances to beat Texas, and chances are the Wildcats will make it. It would make a great lasting statement in what could be the last time the schools meet for a while. K-State will aim for its first win over Texas since 2016 while also aiming for a win in Austin for the first time since 2016 Colin Klein led the Wildcats to a 17-13 win on November 6, 2010. K-State made a thrilling 21-point comeback last season, but fell unbearably short, 34-27. As soon as the 2023 schedule came out, you felt the anticipation for this one.

November 11: Baylor

Baylor is eager to rebuild after an unusual 6-7 record in 2022. The Bears boast one of the brightest minds in college football in Dave Aranda, but fell short in too many close games. K-State’s 31-3 victory in Waco last season marked the first of four straight losses for the Bears to close out the season, culminating in a 30-15 loss to Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl. last season, Will Howard came off the sidelines to throw for 196 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats snapped a four-game slip in the series to earn their first win at McLane Stadium since 2016. Now the Wildcats are looking for their first win in Manhattan since 2017 .

November 18: in Kansas

Yes sir. K-State posts a record 14 straight wins in Lawrence, where it hasn’t lost since 2008. There’s nothing like seeing the Governor’s Cup Trophy at the Vanier Family Football Complex and the Wildcats intend to keep it that way. In what had been touted as one of the most highly anticipated Sunflower Showdowns in years, K-State rolled to a 47-27 win in Manhattan last season, sealing its ticket to the Big 12 title match. This game is sure to bring a mix of emotions as well, as Lance Leipold took KU from a 2-10 record in 2021 to a 6-7 record last season, building a culture and eager to make it a more competitive rivalry. .

November 25: State of Iowa

Last season saw K-State duke it out in a workers’ 10-9 victory over the Cyclones in Ames, conceding just their fourth loss in their last 30 home games. It was a terribly disappointing season for head coach Matt Campbell as the Cyclones finished 4-8 and six of the losses came by one score. It was Campbell’s worst season since going 3-9 in his first campaign at Ames in 2016. Since 2008, K-State is 10-1 against Iowa State in one-score games.