Texas Tech, Big 12 reveal 2023 football schedule





LUBBOCK, Texas Texas Tech and the Big 12 Conference formally announced the 2023 football schedule on Tuesday, featuring six home games at Jones AT&T Stadium with visits from the likes of Houston, Kansas State, TCU and UCF during league games. Houston and UCF are two of three new members of the Big 12 Conference to appear on the 2023 schedule, as the Cougars will serve as Texas Tech’s Big 12 home opener on September 30, while the Knights will wrap up the home game on November 18. Texas Tech previously topped Houston, 33-30, in double overtime this past season as the two former Southwest Conference foes completed a four-game non-conference series against each other. In addition to Houston and UCF, the Red Raiders will also make their first-ever visit to the state of Utah for a football game on October 21, when Texas Tech faces BYU. The Red Raiders defeated BYU, 21-20, in the only other meeting between the two schools, which took place during the early stages of Texas Tech’s football program in 1940. Big 12 play begins on September 23 when the Red Raiders travel to West Virginia, one of five conference-listed road games. Texas Tech will also be making trips to Baylor (Oct. 7), BYU (Oct. 21), Kansas (Nov. 11) and Texas (Nov. 24), the latter of which will take place on the Friday immediately following Thanksgiving. Texas is one of two non-Saturday dates for the Red Raiders, who will host TCU on November 2 after the only open weekend of the season. It will be the first Thursday-night home game for the Red Raiders since 2016, when Texas Tech defeated Kansas. Texas Tech is a perfect 2-0 in all-time Thursday night games in its series with TCU after a home win over the Horned Frogs in 2013 and then again in 2018 in Fort Worth. Texas Tech’s only other conference matchup will take place on October 14, when reigning Big 12 champion Kansas State returns to Lubbock. The Red Raiders will not face Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State or fellow new Congressman Cincinnati as part of the new 14-team format for 2023. The conference follows Texas Tech’s three non-conference games, starting in Wyoming on September 2 and then with home dates against Oregon on September 9 and Tarleton State on September 16. The Ducks are one of three teams that will visit Jones AT&T Stadium. next season who finished in the top 15 of the last Associated Press poll, joining both Kansas State and TCU. Season tickets for all six games at Jones AT&T Stadium are currently on sale for just $185 per seat. The Texas Tech Ticket Office is currently offering eight-month payment plans through today, before switching to a seven-month option starting Wednesday. Current season ticket holders have until February 28 to extend their seats and parking for the 2023 season. For more information or to become a season ticket holder, contact the Athletic Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or continue to TexasTech.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texastech.com/news/2023/1/31/football-texas-tech-big-12-unveil-2023-football-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos