Huskies win in Western Michigan for third consecutive road win

KALAMAZOO, Mich. Balanced scoring and defense helped the Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team to a 73-59 victory over Western Michigan on Tuesday night (Jan. 31) at the University Arena. Caleb Thornton (Bolingbrook, Illinois) scored 15 points while David Koit (Columbus, New Jersey) and Zarique Nutter (Newark, NJ) had 13 each as the Huskies held the Broncos to just 31.3 percent (21-of-67) shooting and 9.1 percent (2-of-22) from three-point range.

“I thought guys listened to the game plan,” the NIU head coach said Rashon Burno . “I’m super excited for our guys, we had a disappointing loss to Ball State (on Saturday) and they wanted to redeem themselves. We had a good two-day prep so I’m excited for our guys now.

“Coming out of the Ball State game, I think the formula to upset us is to play in, throw it against the backboard, and then try and get it. The difference from that game and this game is ( Ball State) had 10 threes in the first half, Western Michigan had none, so we defended the three really well.

With the win, NIU (9-13, 5-4 MAC) has already matched its win total from a season ago, recording back-to-back victories in Kalamazoo for the first time since 1981 and 1982.

The Huskies outscored the Broncos on turnovers, 15-5, and despite trailing in offensive rebounds, 23-10, scored more second chance points than West Michigan, 9-8.

NIU jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first four minutes of the game. Four different Huskies scored, including an old-fashioned three-pointer by Harvin Ibarguen (Cali, Colombia), as the visitors took an early lead.

Ibarguen finished with seven points and five rebounds.

An 11-2 run by the Huskies forced a timeout in Western Michigan. Coit and Thornton hit in back-to-back triples to open the run, after a Bronco bucket scored Ibarguen and Darweshi Hunter (Cincinnati, Ohio) added a wing three to give NIU a 20-6 lead with 12:18 left in the half, forcing a Western Michigan timeout.

Hunter had a career-best nine points and eight rebounds.

The NIU run reached 14-2 on a Nutter layup and a Hunter free throw as the Huskies took a 23-8 lead just before the midway point of the first half.

Western Michigan used a 7-0 blowout to cut Huskie’s lead to 10 until Hunter tripled into the corner, his second of the half, to lift the NIU lead to 32-19 by just under four minutes to play before the break.

NIU took a 36–24 halftime lead as Nutter led all scorers by eight in the first 20 minutes. Lamar Norman Jr. scoring a half-dozen to lead West Michigan in the first half, the Broncos shot just 29.4 percent (10-of-34) from the field, including 0-of-12 from three-point range.

The Broncos started the second half with a 7-2 blowout, cutting the NIU lead to just seven until Thornton made a trifecta and then added a pair of free throws to boost the Huskie advantage to 43-31 with something more less than 16 minutes to go.

Thornton had five assists and three steals to go along with his 5-of-8 from the field, 3-of-5 from three and 2-of-2 from the line.

After Western Michigan got back inside eight, 43-35, Thornton knocked in three more to ignite an 8-2 Huskie blowout with Nutter finishing on the edge and Coit connecting with a triple on the wing, making the Huskies got a 51–37 lead.

Coit grabbed a career-high eight rebounds.

A 10-0 run for NIU, with Oluwasegun Durosinmi (Lagos, Nigeria), Hunter and Anthony Crump (Inkster, Michigan) combined to go 8-of-8 from the charity streak on the burst, helped the Huskies extend their lead to 61-39 with eight minutes left as they clinched their third consecutive road victory.

Markeese Hastings finished with 22 points and 19 rebounds for Western Michigan, Titus Wright added 16 points and Norman finished with 10.

NIU will be on the road again on Saturday, February 4, as the Huskies travel to Bowling Green to face the Falcons. Playtime is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT on ESPN3.