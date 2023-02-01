



Zach Stipe Employee AD / Communication CINCINNATIThe Big 12 Conference announced its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday, and the University of Cincinnati will host five league opponents at Nippert Stadium next fall with a total of seven home games. Cincinnati will join the Big 12 on July 1, 2023. The Bearcats’ first season in their new Power 5 league will feature one of the most challenging and one of the most exciting schedules in school history. Cincinnati’s first conference game as a member of the Big 12 is a big game against Oklahoma on September 23 at Nippert Stadium. Other highlights include renewing old BIG EAST rivalries with road games in Pitt (already announced) and West Virginia, as well as first-ever matchups with Iowa State and Baylor, with both teams coming to Nippert Stadium. The farewell weekend is October 7. The 2023 Cincinnati Football Schedule (home matchesbold) Eastern Kentucky September 2

in Pittsburgh Sept. 9

Miami, Ohio, Sept. 16

Oklahoma Sept. 23

at BYU September 29 (Friday night)

BYE WEEKEND October 7

State of Iowa October 14

Baylor October 21

in the state of Oklahoma on October 28

UCF Nov. 4

in Houston on Nov. 11

in West Virginia on Nov. 18

Kansas Nov. 25 As previously announced, Cincinnati will open the season by hosting Eastern Kentucky on September 2 before traveling to Pitt to restart the River City Rivalry against the Panthers on September 9 at Acrisure Stadium. UC has not met Pitt since 2012. The Bearcats close out non-conference play by welcoming Miami, Ohio, to Nippert Stadium on September 16 in the 127th Battle of the Victory Bell. Cincinnati will open its Big 12 slate by hosting Oklahoma on September 23 in a game that will see two of the only 14 teams ever to play in the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma appeared in the 2016, 2019 and 2020 CFP, while UC advanced to the 2021 CFP. TCU is the only other Big 12 team to qualify for the CFP. After the game against the Sooners, UC will travel to Provo, Utah to face BYU on Friday night, September 29. After a bye on October 7, Cincinnati will host Iowa State on October 14 and Baylor on October 21 for consecutive weeks before traveling to Oklahoma State on October 28. Cincinnati closes out the schedule by hosting recent AAC rival UCF on November 4, traveling to Houston on November 11 and West Virginia on November 18, and closing out the regular season by beating Kansas on November 25. November to the Nippert Stadium. BOOK YOUR 2023 SEASON TICKETS NOW Current season ticket holders have until March 31 renew their tickets for 2023.

A limited number of deposits are available. A limited number of individual tickets will go on sale this summer.

. A limited number of deposits are available. A limited number of individual tickets will go on sale this summer. THE BEARCATS ARE BACK Cincinnati is coming off a 9-4 season and its fifth consecutive bowl appearance. The Bearcats have a 53-11 (83%) record since the start of the 2018 season, which ranks among the Top 10 winning percentages in the country. Cincinnati football has the 12th most wins in college football in the last 15 years (since 2008), winning 70% of its game with a 133–59 record to go along with seven conference titles, seven 10-win seasons, and 12 bowl appearances in that play. Scott Satterfield takes charge this season as the 43rd head coach in Bearcats history. He will lead UC to the Big 12 behind a team of All-Americans Don’t Corleone in defense equipment and Bricklayer Fletcher at punter, as well as defensive lineman for all conferences John Briggs and linebacker Deshawn pace . OPPOSITION CAPSULES 2023 Eastern Kentucky (September 2) Series record: UC leads 2-0

Last meeting: 2008 at Pitt (September 9) Series record: Pitt leads 8-4

Last meeting: 2012 Miami, Ohio (September 16) Series record: UC leads 60-59-7

Last meeting: 2022 Oklahoma (September 23) Series record: Oklahoma leads 2-0

Last meeting: 2010 (at Paycor Stadium) at BYU (Sept. 29) Series record: BYU leads 2-0

Last meeting: 2016 State of Iowa (Oct 14) First meeting Baylor (Oct 21) First meeting in the state of Oklahoma (October 28) Series record: OSU leads 2-1

Last meeting: 1983 UCF (November 4) Series record: tied at 4-4

Last meeting: 2022 in Houston (November 11) Series record: Houston leads 15-13

Last Meeting: 2021 (AAC Champ.) in West Virginia (November 18) Series record: WVU leads 16-3-1

Last meeting: 2011 Kansas (November 25) Series Record: Series is tied 1-1

