Jordan Binnington should play goalkeeper, not villain





It feels like two years have passed since the clash between Nazem Kadri, Calle Rosen and Jordan Binnington. In reality, it’s only been about eight months since the infamous water bottle was thrown out. That incident wasn’t Binnington’s first expression of frustration against the Avs. It did, however, reinforce a contempt for Binnington in Colorado, and that contempt was reciprocated in Colorado’s victory over the St Louis Blues on Saturday night. It happened again while the Blues were losing to the Avalanche. On this week’s Mile High Hockey Lab episode, we ran a live poll reflecting on how the Avalanche should approach the trade deadline. Jackie and Evan think the Avs shouldn’t try to fill the 2C role, but instead add some center depth further down the lineup. The best Colorado can do, given their cap and draft capital situation, is to look at players returning from injury as deadline acquisitions. There’s no point in exhausting an already shallow pool of choices and prospects for a hire player. LIVE POLL: #GoAvsGo How should the Avalanche approach the trade deadline? Miles High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) January 30, 2023 The Mile High Hockey panel of writers reviewed Colorado trading Martin Kaut and Jacob MacDonald to San Jose for Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley and broke the Bo Horvat trade live mid-air. Acquiring Nieto equates to strengthening the bottom six forward depth, and Horvat is the first and most talked about 2C to leave the board heading into the deadline. If Colorado wanted to meet that need, they’d almost have to find a three-way deal to save draft and prospect power. Doesn’t seem very likely to me. The Colorado Avalanche was never really “just 2C away” from winning a Cup. Just because they had Nazem Kadri and he had a peak season in his career doesn’t mean there aren’t other ways to find success. It’s not about having a successful 2C. It’s about being strong in the middle, and while having a usable 2C helps, power in the middle can be acquired and achieved in several ways. While Nazem Kadri’s playoff production was paramount to Colorado’s hoisting, I’d argue that the defensive unit’s contribution was really what caused the Avalanche. Fans of Jordan Binnington and Colorado Avalanche need to learn to let go of Nazem Kadri. It’s been a nice ride, but all good things must come to an end. Winning the Cup confirms last season’s approach, but other strategies can and will work. As for Binnington, seeing him blow up while his team loses just gets stale. We all know he doesn’t have to justify his antics, and most elicit a reaction when it’s too late. He is a solid goalie who more often than not has been the best player for his team against Colorado. That should be enough for him. Don’t forget to listen to this week’s episode for even more avalanche talk! Like, subscribe and share! All episodes are broadcast live on our Youtube Channelso go there and subscribe.

