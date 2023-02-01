Sports
BOSTON GLOBE: “Stonehill women’s basketball star Emily Bramanti already hinted at a coaching career”
Emily Bramanti has been surrounded by high-level basketball coaches all her life. It turns out that she intends to join them.
Bramanti, a fifth-year senior standout for Stonehill, is one of 62 players nationwide who will participate in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s “So You Want To Be A Coach” program, announced last Wednesday. The workshop, which will be held March 30-31 in Dallas, is designed to ground senior and graduate players in their aspirations to coach.
“I’m really excited to go through this whole process of interacting with all these college coaches across the country who are going to Dallas, and just kind of listening and taking in as much information as I can about what the life of a college coach is like,” said Bramanti.
Born in Chelmsford, Bramanti has already laid a solid foundation leading on the sidelines. Her father Chris is the 11th year Westford Academy boys basketball coach and has been in the program for over 20 years.
Bramanti has helped her father and the Westford girls’ coach Russ coward during summer leagues, and she has also managed eighth grade AAU teams and squads at the Dana Barros Basketball Club in Stoughton. Some local high schools have already contacted Bramanti and expressed interest in adding her to the staff.
|
Bramanti ranks among the NEC leaders in seven categories, including her NEC best 2.5 three-point field goals per game (PHOTO BY Brian Foley)
When Chris Bramanti watching his daughter coach, he sees an even-tempered steward who rarely raises her voice at players or officials.
“She has this natural ability to talk to people and communicate well,” he said. “She doesn’t scream, she doesn’t scream, [but] you can tell when she is emphatically trying to make a point, which is more natural to her.
As part of the program application process, Bramanti was required to write an essay and submit a letter of recommendation from the Stonehill coach Trisha Brown. Brown, a 22-year-old head coach for the Skyhawks, praised her point guard’s passion and basketball IQ.
“I always think of the point guard as an extension of what we do as coaches,” Brown said. “You could tell she was definitely thinking outside the box, not just as a player on the field, but as someone who thinks about the bigger picture in terms of the entire game and her teammates and their roles.”
Brown, predecessor Kelly Hart (1996-2001), and founder of the program Paula Sullivan (1971-1996) have cultivated an impressive coaching boom with strong ties to the local high school level. Cheryl Seavy (Bridgewater-Raynham) played for Sullivan, Julie (Stockwell) Letourneau (Bishop Stang) and Katelyn Leonard (Swampscott) for Hart, , and Norwood coach Kristen Mcdonnel played under Hart and Brown.
Bramanti, who used to go up against McDonnell-led Braintree teams when playing at Westford, talks to her almost every week now.
“She’s been amazing and is definitely a resource I’ll continue to use in the future,” Bramanti said.
Right now, the 5-foot-6-inch guard is helping Stonehill (6-15, 2-6 NEC) lead through his first Division 1 campaign. Bramanti averages 15.4 points per game and scores a whopping 41.7 percent of her three-pointers. She earned two Northeast Conference Player of the week awards so far.
In the future, Bramanti hopes to join a Division 1 college program as a graduate assistant and work his way up the collegiate coaching ranks. She is confident that with her support system of successful coaches she can make the transition to the other side of the couch.
|
