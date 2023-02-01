



Cowboy football

January 31, 2023 Seven game home schedule including Bedlam, Kansas State

STILLWATER, Oklahoma. Home dates against Central Arkansas, South Alabama, Kansas State, Kansas, Cincinnati, Oklahoma and BYU headlined the 2023 Oklahoma State football schedule announced Tuesday. The Oklahoma game, scheduled for November 4, will once again be the premium game on the home schedule and will require a season pass for admission. The Cowboys play all four new additions to the Big 12 Conference, hosting Cincinnati and BYU and visiting UCF and Houston. OSU opens the season with a trio of non-conference games, first hosting Central Arkansas for the first time since 2015 on September 2, then visiting Arizona State for the first time since 1993 on September 9, and finally hosting South Alabama for the first since 2018 on September 16. The revamped Big 12 slate begins with a road game on Sept. 23 in Iowa State, marking OSU’s first road trip to Ames since the 1997 season opener. That game will be followed by the only open weekend on the 2023 schedule, which begins a week later. then comes the Cowboys’ farewell week in 2022. Oklahoma State is back in action for a two-game homestand starting Friday, October 6, when it hosts Kansas State. That game is only the second Friday home game for OSU since 1940, with the only other game coming against Kansas on October 26, 1956. The most recent regular Friday game for the Cowboys was at Oregon State’s 2019 season opener. After another home game with Kansas on Oct. 14, OSU heads to West Virginia on Oct. 21 in search of its fifth straight win at Morgantown. The Cowboys then return to Stillwater for America’s Greatest Homecoming on October 28, hosting conference newcomer Cincinnati in Stillwater for the first time since 1959. It will be the fourth overall meeting between the programs and the first time since 1983 that the Cowboys will play the Bearcats, who are just two seasons away from appearing in the College Football Playoff. Another home game follows on November 4, when Oklahoma State hosts Oklahoma in its first Bedlam matchup of the season since 2017. The only two consecutive road games scheduled come late in the season as the Cowboys travel to Big 12 newcomers UCF on Nov. 11 and Houston on Nov. 18. It is the first time in program history that Oklahoma State has played UCF, but the Cowboys have had historical success in Orlando, going 3-0 in bowl games played in the city. The Houston matchup will be the 21st overall meeting between the former foes of the Missouri Valley Conference, but it will be the first game played in the series since 2009 and the Cowboys’ first trip to Houston since 2006. The regular season ends on November 25 when the state of Oklahoma hosts BYU. It will be the first regular season meeting between the schools, with Cowboys winning the only two previous matchups in the 1974 Fiesta Bowl and the 1976 Tangerine Bowl. Fans can renew or purchase their season tickets beginning February 7 at okstate.com/tickets or by calling 877-255-4678. 2023 Oklahoma State football schedule September 2nd Central Arkansas September 9th in the state of Arizona 16 September South Alabama September 23 in the state of Iowa September 30th -BYE- October 6 State of Kansas (Friday) 14 October Kansas Oct 21 in West Virginia October 28 Cincinnati (homecoming) the 4th of November Oklahoma November 11 at UCF November 18 at Houston November 25th BYU

