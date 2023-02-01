Harvard Women’s Hockey Coach Under Fire After Reported Racist Remarks To Indigenous Players





The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations wants Katey Stone, Harvard Crimson’s female ice hockey coach, to resign. Stone allegedly made racial slurs against players, including two BC native players According to the Boston Globe, Stone accused players of disrespect and the squad was a group of skaters “with too many leaders and not enough Indians” following a training shutdown during the 2021-22 season. “I’m just disgusted with the statements that have been made. It’s totally disrespectful to our people and of course our youth,” FSIN vice chief Heather Bear told The Canadian Press on Tuesday. “In our minds she has no place in hockey.” Harvard did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Canadian Press. FSIN, which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan, sent a letter to Harvard’s athletic department requesting that Stone be fired. “I don’t even care about discipline right now. She should just be let loose,” said Bear, who is from Ochapowace Nation. The Boston Globe reported that Native players Maryna Macdonald of Ditidaht First Nation, BC, and Taze Thompson, a member of Metis Nation Alberta and Okanagan Indian Band, BC, left the team. The daughter of Philadelphia Flyers assistant coach Rocky Thompson, Thompson played two years at Harvard before transferring to Northeastern this season. VIEW | Racism, Discrimination Found in Toronto Area Hockey League: Committee: Racism, discrimination found in Toronto area hockey league: commission An independent commission found that racism and discrimination are significant within the Greater Toronto Hockey League, the largest minor hockey league in the world. The 20-year-old forward was the Ivy League rookie of the year in 2020/21. Macdonald, a defender for four seasons with the Crimson, told the Boston Globe that Stone looked her in the eye when she made the comment. 14 players have left the program since 2016 “I had learned to navigate a lot of her toxic environment,” Macdonald said. “But now she respected me and my family and my heritage in front of everyone.” Macdonald and Thompson were among 14 recruited players to leave Stone’s program since 2016, including three this season, the Globe reported in its story. The paper also said former Crimson Captain Sydney Daniels of Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation, Sask., is suing Harvard over alleged racial discrimination in connection with Stone and the athletic department. VIEW | Akim Aliu urges inclusion of minorities in hockey: Akim Aliu urges integration of minorities in hockey CBC’s Greg Ross caught up with Akim Aliu when he made a surprise visit to a group of kids new to Canada and the game of hockey. The university has until February 8 to respond to the lawsuit. Daniels, who is now an NHL scout with the Winnipeg Jets, was team captain in 2016/17 and was an assistant coach under Stone for four years from 2018 to 2022. Stone has coached Harvard to a dozen NCAA tournaments in the event’s 20-year history. She was the head coach of the U.S. women’s team that lost 3-2 to Canada in overtime at the 2014 Olympic Hockey Final in Sochi, Russia. The Boston Globe wrote that Harvard conducted an internal review of Stone’s comment, and the athletic director told players that Stone would remain as the Crimson’s head coach. “I’d like to call on Harvard’s board of directors to take serious steps to rectify that,” Bear said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/hockey/katey-stone-harvard-hockey-coach-abusive-allegations-1.6732019 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos