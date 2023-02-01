Every game for every team in 2023

The Big 12 released its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday, giving fans their roadmap for the revamped league after a slight delay.

The Big 12 welcomes BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the club this year, while Texas and Oklahoma are on track to leave – ostensibly in 2025, but with frequent rumors that their split could come a season early – so this could be will be the last time we get to see the Longhorns and Sooners in this lineup.

The league schedule begins Sept. 16, with TCU hosting Houston, the first time the two longtime Southwest Conference rivals have met since 2007.

“I want to thank our fans for their patience as we await this historic schedule,” said Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark. “Given its importance, the complexity of weaving in four new schools, adding a third time zone and ensuring alignment with key stakeholders, we were very mindful about developing it.”

With the new teams, the league says it will continue to play nine league games without divisions. The top two players by conference winning percentage in the regular season standings will meet in the Big 12 title game on December 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

But before the new conference schedule kicks off, there are some non-conference games to kick off the season, including West Virginia traveling to Penn State in Week 1, before hosting Pitt in the revamped Backyard Brawl on September 16. Texas travels to Alabama on September 9, the same day Oregon travels to Texas Tech and Baylor hosts Utah, the back-to-back Pac-12 champions. Colorado kicks off the Coach Prime era under Deion Sanders with a road trip to TCU in Week 1, seeking the kind of turnaround from the first year in Boulder that Sonny Dykes developed last year in Fort Worth.

Here are each team’s schedules, along with some key questions they ask.

Games we look forward to the most?

You can’t start this list without playing Texas against Oklahoma at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on October 7. , it’s a historic rivalry that is a major asset to the league. So if that’s a given, let’s look elsewhere. Houston’s addition to the league means that any game against an old SWC rival from the state will be a little more narrow-minded and with a little extra heat. The trip from Texas to Houston on October 21 will be one the Cougars will circle, looking for their first win against Texas since 1991. Similarly, on November 4, Oklahoma State will host Oklahoma in what could turn out to be the final Bedlam match .

On a purely football level, there’s intrigue in Cincinnati’s first Big 12 game, when the Bearcats, under new coach Scott Satterfield, who replaced Wisconsin-bound Luke Fickell, play host to Oklahoma, which won a 6-7 season in Brent Venables. has behind. ‘ first year. TCU – which rode a magical season all the way up to the national championship game and is trying to maintain stamina – will have a Thursday night showdown in Lubbock against Texas Tech before a big game with Oklahoma the Friday after Thanksgiving to end the season.

The defending champions, Kansas State, will host the Horned Frogs on October 21, after the two teams played two incredible games in 2022, a 38-28 TCU victory in Fort Worth and a 31-28 K-State victory in the Big 12 championship game.

Who are the winners and losers?

Winner: Kansas State seemed to get its respect and started the league schedule at home for the first time since 2017 with a game against UCF on September 23. The Wildcats will also host Houston, meaning they won’t be going to any of the teams new stadiums this season.

Loser: Oklahoma kicks off Big 12 play with a road trip to Cincinnati and wraps up the season with its first-ever trip to BYU on November 18 before TCU. The Sooners have one of the most unknown schedules and will not play Kansas State or Baylor this season.

Winner: Baylor will play a school-record eight home games this season, with the first four games at McLane Stadium, including Texas, on September 23. The Bears only leave Texas for road games at UCF, Cincinnati and Kansas State.

Loser: Iowa State has a rough final day, ending on November 11 with a trip to Provo for its first game against BYU since 1974, before hosting Texas on November 18, then traveling to Kansas State on November 25.

What’s at stake for fans of the new teams?

Houston, left out of the Big 12 after the SWC disbanded, enters with perhaps one last shot at Texas and Oklahoma. The Cougars will play their first seven games in Texas, replacing American Athletic Conference teams like Temple, Navy and East Carolina with Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU on the schedule, which will be a boost for fans.

BYU, which played two tight games with Baylor in the past two years, misses the Bears now that the teams are conference rivals. But the home game against Oklahoma is going to be a hot ticket in Provo. Cougars fans will also benefit from Texas Tech’s first-ever game in Utah as they watch an exciting offense that was heavily influenced by legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards.

Cincinnati takes on all three fellow newcomers and helps lay the foundations for future rivalries, with a home game against UCF and road trips to BYU and Houston. The September 23 home game against Oklahoma could be one of the hottest tickets in Nippert Stadium history.

UCF seems to avoid the most risky cold-weather road trips, with two home games in November against Oklahoma State and Houston in Orlando, and one road game against Texas Tech. The Knights will not play against Texas this season, but will have tough road games against Kansas State and Oklahoma.

September 2: The State of Texas

September 9: Utah

September 16: Long Island

September 23: Texas

Sept. 30: at UCF

October 7: Texas Tech

October 14: open

October 21: in Cincinnati

October 28: State of Iowa

November 4: Houston

November 11: at Kansas State

Nov. 18: at TCU

November 25: West Virginia

September 2: Sam Houston

September 9: Southern Utah

September 16: in Arkansas

September 23: in Kansas

Sept. 29: Cincinnati

October 7: open

October 14: at TCU

October 21: Texas Tech

October 28: in Texas

November 4: in West Virginia

November 11: State of Iowa

Nov. 18: Oklahoma

November 25: in the state of Oklahoma

September 2: Eastern Kentucky

September 9: in Pitt

September 16: Miami, Ohio

Sept. 23:Oklahoma

Sept. 29: At BYU

October 7: open

October 14: State of Iowa

October 21: Baylor

October 28: in the state of Oklahoma

Nov. 4: UCF

November 11: in Houston

November 18: in West Virginia

Nov. 25: Kansas

September 2: UTSA

September 9: at Rice

Sept. 16: TCU

September 23: Sam Houston

Sept. 30: at Texas Tech

October 7: open

October 12: West Virginia

October 21: Texas

October 28: at Kansas State

November 4: in Baylor

Nov. 11: Cincinnati

November 18: The State of Oklahoma

Nov. 25: at UCF

September 2: Northern Iowa

Sept. 9: Iowa

September 16: in Ohio

September 23: The State of Oklahoma

September 30: in Oklahoma

October 7: TCU

October 14: in Cincinnati

October 21: open

October 28: in Baylor

Nov. 4: Kansas

Nov. 11: At BYU

Nov. 18: Texas

November 25: at Kansas State

September 2: State of Missouri

September 9: Illinois

September 16: in Nevada

Sept. 23: BYU

September 30: in Texas

October 7: UCF

October 14: in the state of Oklahoma

October 21: open

October 28: Oklahoma

November 4: in the state of Iowa

Nov. 11: Texas Tech

November 18: the state of Kansas

November 25: in Cincinnati

September 2: Southeast Missouri

September 9: Troy

September 16: in Missouri

Sept. 23: UCF

September 30: open

October 6: in the state of Oklahoma

October 14: at Texas Tech

October 21: TCU

October 28: Houston

November 4: in Texas

Nov. 11: Baylor

November 18: in Kansas

November 25: State of Iowa

September 2: State of Arkansas

September 9: SMU

Sept. 16: in Tulsa

September 23: in Cincinnati

September 30: State of Iowa

October 7: Texas (Dallas)

October 14: open

October 21: UCF

October 28: in Kansas

November 4: in the state of Oklahoma

November 11: West Virginia

Nov. 18: At BYU

Nov. 25: TCU

September 2: Central Arkansas

September 9: in the state of Arizona

September 16: South Alabama

September 23: in the state of Iowa

September 30: open

October 6: the state of Kansas

October 14: Kansas

October 21: in West Virginia

October 28: Cincinnati

Nov. 4:Oklahoma

Nov. 11: at UCF

November 18: in Houston

Nov. 25: BYU

September 2: Colorado

September 9: Nicholls

September 16: in Houston

September 23: SMU

September 30: West Virginia

October 7: in the state of Iowa

October 14: BYU

October 21: at Kansas State

October 28: open

November 2: at Texas Tech

Nov. 11: Texas

Nov. 18: Baylor

November 24: in Oklahoma

September 2: Rice

September 9: in Alabama

September 16: Wyoming

September 23: in Baylor

Sept. 30: Kansas

October 7: Oklahoma (Dallas)

October 14: open

October 21: in Houston

October 28: BYU

November 4: The State of Kansas

Nov. 11: at TCU

November 18: in the state of Iowa

Nov. 24: Texas Tech

September 2: in Wyoming

September 9: Oregon

September 16: Tarleton State

September 23: in West Virginia

September 30: Houston

October 7: in Baylor

October 14: the state of Kansas

October 21: at BYU

October 28: open

Nov. 4: TCU

November 11: in Kansas

Nov. 18: UCF

November 24: in Texas

August 31: Kent State

September 9: in the state of Boise

September 16: Villanova

September 23: at Kansas State

September 30: Baylor

October 7: in Kansas

October 14: open

October 21: in Oklahoma

October 28: West Virginia

November 4: in Cincinnati

November 11: The State of Oklahoma

November 18: at Texas Tech

November 25: Houston

September 2: at Penn State

September 9: Duquesne

September 16: Pitt

Sept. 23: Texas Tech

Sept. 30: at TCU

October 7: open

October 12: in Houston

October 21: The State of Oklahoma

October 28: at UCF

Nov. 4: BYU

November 11: in Oklahoma

November 18: Cincinnati

November 25: in Baylor