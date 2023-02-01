Big 12 publishes 2023 WVU football schedule





The Mountaineers will face all four newcomers to the league next season

The much-anticipated schedule for the Big 12’s 2023 football season has officially been announced. WVU’s 2023 slate has generated much intrigue for the better part of a decade as fans awaited the Mountaineers’ matchups with Penn State and Pitt. Now we know that this year’s role features a quartet of new enemies, including some matchups that bring their own unique level of excitement. In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, hosted by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Sam Coniglio break down the 2023 WVU schedule and look ahead to a new era of mountaineering rivalry. Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or through your favorite podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing extensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app from your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports coverage, highlights and archived shows. MORGANTOWN, W. Va. West Virginia has received its itinerary for its maiden tour of the revamped Big 12 Conference after the league unveiled its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday. The Mountaineers will have the privilege of taking on all four new league members Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati as a 14-team conference during the first fall of the Big 12. Both BYU and Cincinnati are making the trip to Milan Puskar Stadium this fall. WVU travels to Houston on October 12 for a Thursday night game against former head coach Dana Holgorsen, then travels to UCF on October 28. The Mountaineers will also host Texas Tech and Oklahoma State in league action, but will travel to face TCU, Oklahoma and Baylor. Notably, they will not play against Texas, Iowa State, Kansas or K-State during the 2023 regular season. WVU fans already knew about their team’s non-conference schedule, which is packed with enemies from the Keystone State. The season officially kicks off on September 2 when WVU travels to Beaver Stadium to face Penn State. The Mountaineers return to Morgantown for their next two games as host Duquesne before bracing for a Backyard Brawl rematch with Pitt. The Big 12 opener vs. the Red Raiders follows the game against Pitt, concluding a three-game homestand. West Virginia’s opening date is October 7, following the team’s Big 12 road opener vs. TCU. Starting times for these games have not been announced. See the full program for 2023 below: WVU football 2023 schedule September 2: at Penn State

September 9: Against Duquesne

September 16: Against Pitt

Sept 23: vs. Texas Tech

Sept. 30: at TCU

October 7: OPEN

October 12 (Thursday): in Houston

October 21: vs. Oklahoma State

October 28: at UCF

Nov 4: vs. BYU

November 11: in Oklahoma

Nov 18: vs. Cincinnati

November 25: in Baylor

December 2: Big 12 football championship

