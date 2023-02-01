The Minnesota hockey player’s prized puck has returned from the Wisconsin attic

Seth Larson was sure he kept the puck.

It was February 6, 1996. He was a sophomore in Red Wing, Minnesota, and had scored three consecutive goals in a high school game, his first natural hat-trick. Long after his hockey days were over, two bins of trophy mementos from his days as a Squirt to news clippings of his 1997 state championship team had been moved and stored countless times.

Still, the question gnawed at him: What happened to that puck?

Meanwhile, Sarah Cook grew up across the Mississippi River in Hager City, Wisconsin. She wandered through her grandfather’s woodworking shop, where her father also worked, and sat on her grandmother’s lap as she engraved metal that would become part of the plaques produced there.

But Cook’s grandfather died in 1997, when she was 9, and her father died 6 years ago. She now lives in Mondovi and her mother is preparing her family home next to the former Bystrom Woodworking to be sold.

When my grandfather passed away, some of these pieces of wood, some of the pieces he made recently, were saved because they wanted to remember what a wonderful job he did, Cook said.

This box of scraps ended up in my mother’s attic. So we were cleaning out that attic a few months ago. I looked into this box and said, oh, cool, these are grandpa’s things. I thought I might get a few things out of that.

I pulled out this plaque, and it was wrapped in foam, and I thought, what is this? I pulled it out and it had someone’s name on it and it was all done.

Complete with a worn hockey puck.

I’m like, what? Why do we even have this? said Cook. So I said why don’t I take this and see if I can find this guy on Facebook.

She finally posted her story to the Forgotten Wisconsin group on Saturday. On Sunday, Cook and Larson hooked up, and over lunch on Monday at a Culvers in Rochester, Minnesota, Larson and his prized puck were reunited.

I’m still trying to figure out if it was the school that ordered (the plaque) or if it was my stepfather at the time, but I remember the puck vividly, said Larson, then a high-scoring forward, now 43 and an IT contractor in Albert Lea, Minnesota. That faded NHL logo has been stuck in the back of my mind for 27 years.

I know over the years, when I went through that memorabilia from high school past, I always thought the puck was in there somewhere. And I never found it. Over the years it faded further and further. It was great to see.

Larson brought another plaque when he met Cook and two of her friends. It was also created by Cook’s grandfather, Lytle Bystrom, and commemorates Larson’s first high school goal.

The second plaque was one of the last projects Bystrom completed before his unexpected death.

Kind of nice in a way to be able to finish my grandfather’s work, Cook said.

If this seems like the perfect small town/small world story, wait, there’s one more twist.

In Albert Lea, here, there’s another guy named Seth Larson, who’s a year younger than me, and she contacted him because she found him on Facebook and thought it was me, Larson said.

That, as Cook discovered, is Seth Larson the wrestler, not Seth Larson the hockey player.

I know him, Larson said, so he contacted me and gave me her phone number. And then I called her.