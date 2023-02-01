2023 college baseball preseason All-American picks from D1Baseball





(Editor’s Note: The following was first published ond1baseball.com. Use code Save23 for onediscount subscription.) D1Baseballs editors and national writers select the preseason All-America teams with one guiding principle in mind: identifying the best and most valuable college baseball players for the 2023 season. Past performance and future potential play a role in the considerations, but the goal is not to identify the best future Major Leaguers, nor to reward the players who have posted the most ostentatious numbers in recent seasons (especially since the level of the league varies considerably from conference to conference). another). The goal is to select the players who would bring the most value to a team aiming to win the College World Series in 2023, the players best equipped to perform against elite college competition this spring. For the second year in a row, top-ranked LSU leads all three-player All-America first-team programs. The only two returning members of the first team are both part of the LSU contingent: outfielder Dylan Crews and two-way talent Paul Skenes (an Air Force transfer). Another transfer, NC State’s Tommy White, is LSU’s third member of the first team, occupying the DH spot. Second-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Stanford each placed two players on the first team, as did No. 6 Wake Forest and No. 7 Florida. The Cardinal leads all programs with five All-Americans total, while first-team second baseman Tommy Troy and first-team closer Ryan Bruno are joined by second-team first baseman Carter Graham, third-team pitcher Quinn Matthews and third- team two-way player Braden Montgomery. The Volunteers take their turn with a total of four All-Americans, as first-team pitchers Chase Burns and Chase Dollander are joined by third-team pitcher Drew Beam and third-team shortstop Maui Ahuna (a transfer from Kansas) . RANKING:See the full pre-season top 25 poll Wake Forest has a total of three All-Americans: first-team pitcher Rhett Lowder, first-team first baseman Nick Kurtz, and third-team Camden Minacci. Other programs with three All-Americans include Maryland (Luke Shliger, Matt Shaw and Jason Savacool), Miami (Andrew Walters, CJ Kayfus and Yohandy Morales), and Oklahoma State (Nolan McLean, Juaron Watts-Brown and Roc Riggio). The SEC leads all conferences with seven players on the first team and 16 total All-Americans. The ACC is second in both categories, with four first-team members and 12 overall. The Pac-12 is third with two players on the first team and seven overall. The Big 12 and Big Ten each placed one player on the first team and four overall. The WAC and Sun Belt each have two All-Americans, while the A-10, Big South, CAA, and Conference USA are represented with one All-American each. First team Position Name School C Luke Sliger Maryland 1B Nick Kurtz Wake up Boss 2b Tommy Troy Stanford 3B Braden Taylor TCU SS jacob wilson, Grand Canyon FROM Dylan Crews LSU FROM Vance Honeycutt North Carolina FROM Wyatt Langford Florida DH Tommy White LSU UT Paul Skenes LSU SP Pursue Burns Tennessee SP Pursue Dollander Tennessee SP Tanner room southern miss SP Rhett Lowder Wake up Boss SP Hurston Waldrep Florida RP Ryan Bruno Stanford RP Andrew Walters Miami UT Paul Skenes LSU Second team Pos. Name School C Michael Loading Davidson 1B Carter Graham Stanford 2b Christian Knapczyk Louisville 3B Jake Faith Virginia SS Jacob Gonzalez Be Miss FROM Enrique Bradfield Jr. Vanderbilt FROM Jack Hurley Virginia Tech FROM Ryan Lasko Rutgers DH Matt Shaw Maryland UT Nolan McLean Oklahoma state SP Hunter Elliott Be Miss SP Carter Holton Vanderbilt SP Will Sanders south carolina SP Jason Savacool Maryland SP Juaron Watts-Brown Oklahoma state RP Will Privette College of Charleston RP Brady Tygart Arkansas UT Nolan McLean Oklahoma state Third team Pos. Name School C Kyle Tiel Virginia 1B CJ Kayfus Miami 2b Rock Riggio Oklahoma state 3B Johandy Morales Miami SS Maui Ahuna Tennessee FROM Carlos Contraras Sam Houston FROM Pursue Davis Arizona FROM Nolan Shanuel FAU DH Austin Boston Texas A&M UT Brad Montgomery Stanford SP Drew Beam Tennessee SP Drue Hackenberg Virginia Tech SP Cade Kuhler Campbell SP Quinn Matthews Stanford SP Levi Wells Texan state RP Ben Ferrer Oregon state RP Camden Minacci Wake up Boss UT Brad Montgomery Stanford

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2023-02-01/2023-college-baseball-preseason-all-american-picks-d1baseball

