2023 college baseball preseason All-American picks from D1Baseball
D1Baseballs editors and national writers select the preseason All-America teams with one guiding principle in mind: identifying the best and most valuable college baseball players for the 2023 season. Past performance and future potential play a role in the considerations, but the goal is not to identify the best future Major Leaguers, nor to reward the players who have posted the most ostentatious numbers in recent seasons (especially since the level of the league varies considerably from conference to conference). another). The goal is to select the players who would bring the most value to a team aiming to win the College World Series in 2023, the players best equipped to perform against elite college competition this spring.
For the second year in a row, top-ranked LSU leads all three-player All-America first-team programs. The only two returning members of the first team are both part of the LSU contingent: outfielder Dylan Crews and two-way talent Paul Skenes (an Air Force transfer). Another transfer, NC State’s Tommy White, is LSU’s third member of the first team, occupying the DH spot.
Second-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Stanford each placed two players on the first team, as did No. 6 Wake Forest and No. 7 Florida. The Cardinal leads all programs with five All-Americans total, while first-team second baseman Tommy Troy and first-team closer Ryan Bruno are joined by second-team first baseman Carter Graham, third-team pitcher Quinn Matthews and third- team two-way player Braden Montgomery.
The Volunteers take their turn with a total of four All-Americans, as first-team pitchers Chase Burns and Chase Dollander are joined by third-team pitcher Drew Beam and third-team shortstop Maui Ahuna (a transfer from Kansas) .
RANKING:See the full pre-season top 25 poll
Wake Forest has a total of three All-Americans: first-team pitcher Rhett Lowder, first-team first baseman Nick Kurtz, and third-team Camden Minacci. Other programs with three All-Americans include Maryland (Luke Shliger, Matt Shaw and Jason Savacool), Miami (Andrew Walters, CJ Kayfus and Yohandy Morales), and Oklahoma State (Nolan McLean, Juaron Watts-Brown and Roc Riggio).
The SEC leads all conferences with seven players on the first team and 16 total All-Americans. The ACC is second in both categories, with four first-team members and 12 overall. The Pac-12 is third with two players on the first team and seven overall. The Big 12 and Big Ten each placed one player on the first team and four overall. The WAC and Sun Belt each have two All-Americans, while the A-10, Big South, CAA, and Conference USA are represented with one All-American each.
First team
|Position
|Name
|School
|C
|Luke Sliger
|Maryland
|1B
|Nick Kurtz
|Wake up Boss
|2b
|Tommy Troy
|Stanford
|3B
|Braden Taylor
|TCU
|SS
|jacob wilson,
|Grand Canyon
|FROM
|Dylan Crews
|LSU
|FROM
|Vance Honeycutt
|North Carolina
|FROM
|Wyatt Langford
|Florida
|DH
|Tommy White
|LSU
|UT
|Paul Skenes
|LSU
|SP
|Pursue Burns
|Tennessee
|SP
|Pursue Dollander
|Tennessee
|SP
|Tanner room
|southern miss
|SP
|Rhett Lowder
|Wake up Boss
|SP
|Hurston Waldrep
|Florida
|RP
|Ryan Bruno
|Stanford
|RP
|Andrew Walters
|Miami
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|C
|Michael Loading
|Davidson
|1B
|Carter Graham
|Stanford
|2b
|Christian Knapczyk
|Louisville
|3B
|Jake Faith
|Virginia
|SS
|Jacob Gonzalez
|Be Miss
|FROM
|Enrique Bradfield Jr.
|Vanderbilt
|FROM
|Jack Hurley
|Virginia Tech
|FROM
|Ryan Lasko
|Rutgers
|DH
|Matt Shaw
|Maryland
|UT
|Nolan McLean
|Oklahoma state
|SP
|Hunter Elliott
|Be Miss
|SP
|Carter Holton
|Vanderbilt
|SP
|Will Sanders
|south carolina
|SP
|Jason Savacool
|Maryland
|SP
|Juaron Watts-Brown
|Oklahoma state
|RP
|Will Privette
|College of Charleston
|RP
|Brady Tygart
|Arkansas
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|C
|Kyle Tiel
|Virginia
|1B
|CJ Kayfus
|Miami
|2b
|Rock Riggio
|Oklahoma state
|3B
|Johandy Morales
|Miami
|SS
|Maui Ahuna
|Tennessee
|FROM
|Carlos Contraras
|Sam Houston
|FROM
|Pursue Davis
|Arizona
|FROM
|Nolan Shanuel
|FAU
|DH
|Austin Boston
|Texas A&M
|UT
|Brad Montgomery
|Stanford
|SP
|Drew Beam
|Tennessee
|SP
|Drue Hackenberg
|Virginia Tech
|SP
|Cade Kuhler
|Campbell
|SP
|Quinn Matthews
|Stanford
|SP
|Levi Wells
|Texan state
|RP
|Ben Ferrer
|Oregon state
|RP
|Camden Minacci
|Wake up Boss
|UT
|Brad Montgomery
|Stanford
|
