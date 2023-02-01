Men’s Basketball hosts Cornell & Columbia, Honor ’96-’98 Teams

Game 21:Princeton (14-6, 5-2) v Cornell (15-5, 5-3) 3/2, 7:00 PM

Game 22: Princeton (14-6, 5-2) vs. Columbia (6-16, 1-6) 2/4, 6 p.m

PRINCETON, New Jersey The Princeton University men’s basketball team returns to Jadwin Gymnasium for a pair of Ivy League games, first with Cornell on Friday, February 3, then with Columbia on Saturday, February 4.

25e Birthday celebration

As part of Friday’s matchup with Cornell, Princeton Athletics is celebrating the “25th anniversary” of the 1996, 1997 and 1998 men’s basketball teams. This incredible era of Princeton Basketball featured back-to-back-to-back Ivy League championships, a 73-13 record culminating in an astonishing 40-2 league score, NCAA Tournament wins over UCLA and UNLV, and a No. 8 national ranking at the end of the 1997-98 campaign. Coaches and alumni representing the 1996-1998 teams (including current Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson ’98 and Cornell head coach Brian Earl ’99) will be present and honored on the field shortly before the 7 p.m. tip between the Tigers and Big Red. We encourage you to come early and honor this storied era of Princeton Basketball!

Last timeout

The Tigers to Yale, 87-65, on Saturday, January 28, at the John J. Lee Amphitheatre.

Senior Tosan Evbuomwan led the Tigers with 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting and dished out a team-high six assists. Evbuomwan would also tie the team-high in rebounds with freshmen Caden Pierce . sophomore Blake Peters tied the team with 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting out of three, with his 15 points and five three-pointers made tying career highs. Senior Ryan Langborg also scored 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the field

The countdown to 200 wins

With 199 wins as Head Coach, Mitch Henderson is one win away from 200 career wins. He is currently third all-time in wins over Princeton; Franklin (Cappy) Cappon is second with 250 and Pete Carril first with 514.

Welcome to the Century Club

Princeton’s victory over Cornell on Friday, February 3 marked 100 Ivy League regular season wins for Franklin C. Cappon-Edward C. Green ’40 Head Coach Mitch Henderson . He became the eighth Ivy League men’s basketball coach to reach the milestone, and Princeton’s second, as Pete Carril tops the list with 310 wins in the regular season conference.

Crash the planks

The Tigers were one of the top rebounding teams in the nation so far in 2022-23, with their 29.45 defensive rebounds per game ranking No. 4 in the nation. Princeton’s rebound margin of 7.8 also ranks No. 10 nationally, and the Tigers rank No. 21 in the country in rebounds per game, averaging 39.25.

Efficient shooting

The Tigers’ effective field goal percentage of 54.3% ranks No. 43 in the country, and the Tigers’ field goal percentage of 47.0% ranks No. 53 nationally.

200 assists for Evbuomwan

In the first half of Princeton’s game against Iona on Tuesday, December 13, Evbuomwan found Pierce for his 200th career assist. Evbuomwan’s 142 assists in the 2021-22 season ranked #2 all-time at Princeton, trailing only William F. Ryan’s 161 assists in the 1983-84 season.

His career 256 assists ranked No. 14 in school history, as he passed Texas Rangers Associate Manager Will Venable ’05 on the Tigers’ all-time record against Yale.

The 2022 Ivy League Player of the Year

Evbuomwan has continued his great play in the 2022-2023 season, finishing first on the team and sixth in the Ivy League with 13.7 points on 52.7% shooting, which is sixth in the conference. He also ranks second on the team in rebounding and seventh in the Ivy League with 6.0 per game, leads the conference in assists with 4.6 and ranks third on the team in steals with 13. Evbuomwan’s assist /sales ratio of 1.4 also ranks fifth in the Ivy League.

100 made threes for Langborg

With 129 career three-pointers made, Langborg is ranked No. 15 all-time in school history for three-pointers made. This was achieved in a shortened 2019-20 season and no 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, 22 Tigers have made more than 100 three-pointers in their careers. Langborg also averages 12.3 points per game, which is second on the team and 13e in the Ivy League, and his 2.1 3-pointers per game ranks fifth in the conference. In addition, Langborg’s 66 made three-pointers in the 2021-22 rank No. 13 all-time at Princeton for most three-pointers made in a season.

Ivy Rookie of the Week

Pierce was named Ivy League Rookie of the Week for the second time this season on Monday, January 23. Against Dartmouth, Pierce had a second straight double-double and his third in the last four games, finishing with a career-high 17 points on 4-for-8 shooting from the field and 7-for-10 shooting from the free throw . line. His seven free throws made were a career-high, and Pierce also tied his career-high in rebounds, leading the game with 13. In addition, he tied the game-high in steals with two.

Pierce leads the team and ranks seventh in the Ivy League in rebounding with 6.4 and has a team-high 16 steals. He is the second Tiger to be named Rookie of the Week as a freshman Xavian Lee earned the conference’s highest weekly honors for newcomers on Monday, November 28, 2022.

A presence within

Kellman has provided the Tigers with a reliable presence in 2022-23, averaging 9.1 points (No. 4 on the team) on 62.7% shooting (No. 1 in the Ivy League) along with 4.7 rebounds . He has scored in double digits in nine games and Kellman’s 15 blocked shots rank eighth in the Ivy League.

Allocco steps up

Allocco has taken his game to another level this season and ranks third on the team in scoring with 10.7 points on 49.1% shooting from the field and 42.5% shooting from three which ranks No. 4 in the Ivy League. He also ranks third on the team in rebounding with 5.1, second in assists with 45 and second in steals with 15.

Last time against The Big Red

Into the 100e career Ivy League victory of Henderson’s career, the Tigers defeated the Big Red in Ithaca, New York, 75-68, on Saturday, January 7.

Last time against the lions

Princeton earned a 68-49 victory over the Lions on Friday, January 6 in New York, New York.

Salute for the night of service

– Join us as we honor active and retired military members, and all those who have served our country!

– Interested in donating a ticket for a service employee? All fans can donate a ticket for just $6. For more information and to donateClick here.

– The first 500 fans will receive a special giveaway with a red, white and blue theme!

Future Tigers Day

– All Princeton Kids Club members can receive four free tickets through their membership. Be sure to sign up today (hyperlink to kids club sign up) to learn more.

– Kids can enjoy the pre-game Kids Zone area, with games, a bouncy castle, balloonist and face painting!

– The first 500 kids will receive a free Princeton branded lunch box!