Cricket Australia bowled clean, again

Even defenders of this deal among the cricket establishment describe it as fair, hardly a resounding testimony.

Foxtel will pay at least about $30 million a year (or about 27 percent) more than it would under the current deal. While this is still a sub-inflation hike, Foxtel will relinquish streaming exclusivity on Tests and the BBL.

In comparison, the bargain Seven just got from the jokers of Jolimont Street is almost unbelievable. Kerry Stokes network pays just $65 million a year, or 20 percent less, and wins the right to show cricket on its 7plus app for the first time.

This is quite a turnaround. Seven (this paper is published by its arch-rival, Nine) locked itself into the worst sports rights package of modern times in 2018, paying $82 million a year for non-streaming rights alone. That’s right, today you can only watch cricket on Seven if you’re connected via an antenna (which a growing number of households no longer are).

This new deal is a lavish dividend and vindication of Sevens’ legal strategy of publicly attacking the sport since 2020 and last year suing Cricket Australia to terminate the current deal (in the event of even buyers’ regret). Alex Turnbull would struggle to darken).

All credit to the CEO of Seven James Warburton, who played a blinder. Behavioral economics teaches us that people behave in a way that they believe will result in a reward. Cricket Australia has advised commercial partners that detestable behavior will be handsomely rewarded. So we can expect a lot more from it.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley is a decent guy, but was completely outclassed. In his mitigation, Nine’s decision to pay $300 million for the Olympics dramatically reduced the competitive field. But then why would CA rush to close a deal with almost two years left on the current one? If there was a lack of competitive tension, they had plenty of time to generate more. They could have walked away and come back. They could have negotiated after this blockbuster BBL season instead of before.

The scarcity of tension was, of course, imagined. Kayo is falling apart as a subscription platform without cricket and Seven can’t start its viewing year without a major summer sport. This was a game of chicken and CA swerved first.

Contrast this with the AFL securing a 36 percent raise from Foxtel and Seven in their 2025-2031 deal signed in September with identical competitive tension (the unlikely prospect of losing to Paramount). Basking in that $4.5 billion contract at last year’s Grand Final, CEO of AFL Gill MacLachlan said Foxtel chairman Siobhan McKennaI know it hurt, Siobhan.

There is no one of McLachlan’s caliber at Cricket Australia, that much is painfully obvious. Incredibly, CA didn’t bring in an investment bank to help Hockley negotiate. The internal advisory group on the Rights Agreement was chaired by the CA Director Richard Freudensteina former CEO of Foxtel who remains a News Corp nominee on the board of its other subsidiary REA Group.

This is a perceived conflict of interest. It is certainly a failure of perception management. The only way to sweat big bucks out of broadcasters is to hang them out the window and make them believe you’re willing to let go. Cricket Australia with Freudenstein as chief adviser barely sent that signal to News Corp. or to Paramount.

CA reminded us that Freudenstein’s broadcasting experience is excellent and assured us that he was only consulted in an advisory capacity and was not involved in negotiations or executive decision-making. We are not suggesting that Freudenstein acted inappropriately, only that his advice on this deal was very poor or ignored.

CA’s statement suggests that Hockley, alone, is happy to take the bullet for this. Surely someone must?