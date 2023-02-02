Cricket: India deal Black Cap’s biggest ever defeat in Twenty20 decider

Indian players celebrate New Zealand’s Finn Allen’s wicket during the third T20 international cricket match in Ahmedabad, India. Photo / AP

A lackluster Black Caps team picked up their worst Twenty20 defeat yesterday, losing the series against India to complete a tough tour.

After being swept 3-0 in the ODI series, New Zealand had a chance to prevail in the shortest form, but were clearly outplayed by the hosts in the deciding game.

India presented the tourists with a huge task after opting to bat first to make 234-4 in Ahmedabad, anchored by a stellar Shubman Gill century.

The opener, which finished unbeaten with 126 off 63 balls, recorded the highest T20 score by an Indian batsman innings with 12 fours and seven sixes.

In reply, the Black Caps chase was essentially over within 12 balls, losing three wickets before falling to 21-5 in the fifth over.

Daryl Mitchell joining skipper Mitchell Santner (13) with 35 as the only batter to reach double digits – if anything, made for an understrength. New Zealand surpassed their lowest T20 total.

But they were eventually bowled out for 66 in 12.1 overs, losing by a margin of 168 runs, representing the eighth-largest defeat on points in T20 history and the largest between two full ICC members.

Everyone was excited to play, but it just didn’t go the way we wanted, Santner said. We kind of sat back in bouts and watched them go for a run. We haven’t used the bat long enough.

The hardest time to hit in India is the first three overs when it’s swinging, and I don’t think we really gave ourselves a chance.

Debutant Ben Lister started the game with ball in hand, but was soon at the mercy of Gill and Rahul Tripathi (44 off 22 balls), eventually finishing with figures of 0-42 from his four overs.

India’s Shubhman Gill celebrates a century of scoring against the Black Caps. Photo / AP

The Auckland pacer was far from alone in being penalized as Gill accelerated throughout the innings, scoring his second 50 off 19 balls as he reached three figures from 54 deliveries.

The hosts amassed 103 runs in the last seven overs courtesy of Gills’ strike to take their fifth-highest T20 total.

Shubman’s innings were good to watch, Santner said. It was one of those grounds where if you had wickets in hand you could really attack the last 10 overs, which is what India did.

New Zealand’s bowlers couldn’t do much more than watch, with Blair Tickner (1-50 from three) and Lockie Ferguson (0-54 from four) particularly durable days to forget.

Unfortunately for the tourists, the hitters soon fared even worse. Chasing an improbable 235, the Indian pacemakers made the most of the dew, with Hardik Pandya striking twice in two overs to remove Finn Allen (3) and Glenn Phillips (2).

On the other hand, Arshdeep Singh dismissed Devon Conway (1) and Mark Chapman (0) to cut the Black Caps to 7-4 in 2.4 overs before Mitchell and Santner put up only light resistance.

The scrapping concluded a long subcontinent tour for a team that initially fared better in Pakistan. With a coming and going of players of various sizes, including Tim Southee and Kane Williamson, uninvolved against India after heading home to prepare for this month’s visit to England, Santner had hoped to end with a reward for their toil.

It’s built up to have a good shot at winning a series here, which, as we’ve noticed, is pretty hard to come by, he said. The boys have been on the road for a while, so they are looking forward to going home.

We were tested in both series, playing good cricket at times, but also taking our foot off the pedal at times.

– With AP