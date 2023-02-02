Sports
Usman Khawaja leaves for India as the cricket world plays a ‘ridiculous’ farce
Usman Khawaja has finally flown to India after his visa was approved, 24 hours after his test teammates left. However, the situation has revealed a sad truth for the Australian cricketer.
The The Pakistani-born batter was left behind on Wednesday as his Test teammates flew to India for their upcoming four-match series. Khawaja took to social media to reveal that his visa was not granted in time to fly out with the rest of the squad, saying he was ‘stranded’.
On Thursday morning, Manpreet Vohra, India’s High Commissioner to Australia, revealed that Khawaja’s visa had finally been issued and collected from our Consulate General in Melbourne. He added, let’s have a great #BorderGavaskarTrophy series!
Khawaja departed Sydney airport on Thursday morning and will join the rest of the Aussie Test squad in India. But the situation has exposed a sad reality that Khawaja has had to deal with earlier in his career.
In 2011, he expressed his frustrations that he had not been allowed to enter India to play in the T20 Champions League for NSW because he was not Australian born. However, on other occasions he has been allowed to enter the country in other formats.
He toured with the Test team in 2013 and also represented Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2016 edition of the IPL. The Queensland player also toured India with Australia A in 2018 and went again with the ODI national team in 2019.
The visa process for entry into India usually asks applicants if they or their parents are of Pakistani descent. Approval for India can often be complex and time-consuming, but every other member of Australia’s 18-man roster reportedly received their visas in early January.
On Wednesday, Khawaja posted a popular meme from the Netflix show ‘Narcos’ to Instagram along with the hashtags ‘stranded’, ‘dontleaveme’, ‘standard’ and ‘anytimenow’. A Cricket Australia official said they were aware of the situation and hoped that Khawaja would soon be cleared for entry into India.
Cricket fans and commentators took to social media about the situation. Veteran journalist Malcolm Conn tweeted: “This is ridiculous. Khawaja is Australian”. Others described it as “sad” and “shameful”.
Usman Khawaja’s incredible resurgence in Test cricket
Khawaja has experienced a remarkable renaissance in the Aussie side over the past 12 months, culminating in him being named Men’s Test Player of the Year at the Australian cricket awards on Monday night. The 36-year-old scored 1020 runs at an average of 78.46 in the voting period – the highest tally of any Aussie Test player.
Remarkably, Khawaja only returned to the Test side when Travis Head was forced to miss the fourth Test against England in last summer’s Ashes series. He hit back and forth in that game at the SCG for centuries and hasn’t looked back.
I honestly thought that game at the SCG I always thought it could be my last game. I played it as my last game, Khawaja said in his acceptance speech Monday night. It’s funny when you play with that kind of mindset of how things can actually work. I was just worried that I wouldn’t get on track, get the process right and try to win the game for the team. Life is very funny sometimes.
Khawaja also made 97, 160, 44 not out, 92 and 104 not out during Australia’s historic tour of his home country of Pakistan last year. I was obviously born in Pakistan. I know what it means for Pakistani cricket,” he said.
“I know what it means to Pakistan. I know what it means to my dad because I grew up and I saw the passion he had for cricket and supporting Pakistan and now Australia. For the boys to do that speaks to me I think volumes for the team and where we went.
Khawaja was also named in the ICC’s World Test Team of the Year alongside teammates Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan Lyon. Australia’s four-Test series against India begins on February 9, with matches in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad.
with AAP
