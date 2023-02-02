I wanted to give up: Shaheen makes stunning revelations about quitting cricket | Cricket





After months on the sidelines, Shaheen Shah Afridi is expected to make a comeback in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which kicks off on February 13. , is expected to play again in the season-opener against Multan Sultans. Ahead of his long-awaited return to competitive cricket, Shaheen opened up about the period when he struggled hard to regain fitness. In a video shared on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) digital channels, the pacemaker said he considered retiring but kept himself motivated by watching his old videos at YouTube. There were times when I wanted to give up. I only worked on one muscle and it didn’t improve. Often during the rehabilitation sessions I said to myself: this is enough, I can’t do this anymore But then I watched my bowling on YouTube and saw how well I had done and that motivated me and I told myself to push a little more. It is frustrating for a fast bowler to miss cricket because of an injury, he said. Also read | Jasprit Bumrah not even close to the level of Shaheen Afridis: Abdul Razzaq stuns with another horrifying statement Shaheen struggled with a knee injury that kept him out for several months. During the 2022 Asia Cup where Pakistan finished second, Shaheen was seen using a crutch while players from India and other countries checked on him. Shaheen soon returned to the big league and he was an integral part of the Pakistan unit at the T20 World Cup in Australia where Babar Azam and Co. finished second again. However, it was during the final against England on the showpiece that Shaheen once again injured his already injured knees, forcing him to leave the game midway through. Shaheen then underwent surgery and underwent rehabilitation, while his teammates were engaged in national duties. The team locked horns in a Test series against England before playing a full series against New Zealand. Also read | That will be the case: ex-AUS spinner reveals why ‘bullish’ Australia will beat India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy Shaheen also reflected on that phase and stated that he would like to see action in the Multan Test against England where Pakistan fell short by 26 points. It came when I went to the [Multan Test] match and our tailenders were unable to finish the game. I wanted to hit some sixes there and finish the game for Pakistan. Also when they [England] scored a lot of runs, I wanted to give my input with the ball, he said.

