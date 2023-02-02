Sports
Andrews government furious with top lords Tennis Australia
Making a guest feel like they haven’t been recognized properly is definitely not what we want; our desired outcome is that all our guests feel appropriately valued for their contribution to this great event.
Be that as it may, we made it known last month that Tiley Andrews was keen to take a walk through Melbourne Park so that the Prime Minister can share the vision of an even further upgraded tennis district.
Tiley can’t hold his breath.
HIGH DRAMA
Former Labor Secretary of State for Defense and Foreign Affairs Stephen Smith began his new job as Australia’s High Commissioner for the UK on Australia Day, appropriately enough, but it’s this year’s traditional National Day celebrations at our London outpost that will give Smith his first headache in the new gig.
The new high commish may be sending an explanation around internal communications after the Australia Day bash at Australia House on the Strand was partially sponsored by CQS, the hedge fund owned by Baron (Michael) Hintzea Sydney-raised, London-based billionaire whose political connections are, shall we say, different from Smiths.
Loading
Hintze’s title was conferred on him by his close friend, the disgraced former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the billionaire has been a massive donor of more than $8.4 million to Johnson’s Conservative Party over the years. Hintze’s generosity, in the form of free private jet flights and office space, did indeed lead to the resignation of the British Defense Secretary Liam Fox in a donation scandal in 2011.
Hintze is also a serious philanthropist. His donations to art, culture and other charities dwarf his funding of political causes.
But the former Australian Army captains who funded climate skepticism and the campaign for Britain’s disastrous exit from the European Union had many in the Australian expatriate community there asking what the high commission was doing to accept sponsorship from such a controversial figure.
CBD’s people in London put that question to Smith’s boss, Secretary of State Penny Wongon Tuesday.
These are decisions that were not made at the ministerial level, Wong said. We’re working with the private sector to promote Australia, to promote who we are, to encourage trade investment and tourism, and I assume that’s the basis on which the decisions have been made.
Hintze did not respond to requests for comment.
HAY MAKER
It was an eventful Australian Open for Srdjan Djokovicfather of Serbian tennis star and 10-time winner Novak Djokovic.
Loading
After being accused of saying Long live Russians next to a dude draped in a Russian flag and wearing a pro-invasion symbol, an accusation the Djokovic camp denies, Djoker snr wisely chose to claim his victory last Sunday night. son at the Rod Laver Arena.
Not that Srdjan seemed too concerned about it. He was seen singing and dancing to a 1970s Serbian folk song on a Melbourne balcony, accompanied by an ashtray and a generously poured glass of whisky.
The song tells the story of a father and son who mow hay for a week, take it to market, drink the produce, and tearfully regret it the next day.
So maybe it’s for the best that the famously clean Novak is in charge of the nearly $3 million he earned for winning the men’s singles title this year.
TALK IS NOT CHEAP
Every February, the Australian Electoral Commission conveniently informs us of how much money Clive Palmer burned down in the past year. Data on annual donations shows that the mining magnate blew $117 million in 2021-2022 to get one senator elected.
that senator, Ralph Babettehas made as many as 15 speeches in the Senate since being sworn in, which is about $7.8 million per speech!
The donation list, incidentally, is dominated by the usual suspects Anthony Pratt, Isaac Wakil, Graeme Wood and such. But CBD’s prying eyes were especially drawn to a $445,000 donation to the Liberal Party from a company called Australian Romance Ltd. Talk about finding love in a hopeless place.
Behind that donation is the eccentric Chinese mining magnate Sally Zou, best known for one time donating to the liberals through a company called the Julia Bishop Glorious Fund (the former Foreign Secretary had no idea), and driving a Rolls-Royce with the Australian flag on it.
And because he has spent a lot of time in court, including in a legal battle over 32 tons of cherries. Those have been settled amicably, but not for a more than $10 million dispute with a dumped business partner over the sale of a gold mine, which has now been in federal court for nearly four years.
If we were the Libs, we’d take the money wherever we could, too.
LONG LIVE SIR ROD
And finally, a sincere apology Sir Rod Carnegie, whom CBD erroneously referred to as the late Rod Carnegie on Monday. Sir Rod has been in touch to point out our mistake, and confirmed he is alive and well, aged 90.
|
